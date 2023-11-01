Going back to Metal Gear Solid in 2023, it’s undoubtedly clear why the game created so much fuss when it originally launched on the PS1 back in 1998. What’s also obvious, however, is how much the title has aged in the decades since. For its release on the Switch, Konami has opted to retain as much of the original’s essence as possible, making it a charming throwback for those who experienced Snake’s mission in Shadow Moses in 1998, but an admittedly tough proposition for newcomers.

In terms of content, you’ve got the main game itself along with the VR Missions / Special Missions expansion and the Japan-only Integral release. There’s also multi-regional support included, meaning you can ditch the godawful 50hz PAL version for the much slicker 60hz NTSC release; just make sure you’ve got the storage space required for the additional download requirements. There’s plenty on offer in terms of content, making this arguably the most comprehensive inclusion in the Master Collection Vol. 1 compilation.

Going back to the main game, this is Metal Gear Solid in all its glory. The stealth mechanics, including knocking on walls and hiding in cardboard boxes, feel quaint when compared to later titles in the franchise, but they’re still fundamentally fun and satisfying. That said, a few mechanics will feel positively infuriating for newcomers, and if you happen to be experiencing this game off the back of The Twin Snakes remake on GameCube, the lack of first-person aiming will be a tough pill to swallow.

For all its gameplay quirks, however, the true heart of Metal Gear Solid lies in its story. There are admittedly a lot of Codec calls and cutscenes to make your way through, but compared to Kojima’s more indulgent sequels, the pacing for this one feels almost perfect. It’s jam-packed with iconic moments that still pack a punch to this day, including the remote-controlled rocket sequence, grappling down a building while a Hind-D attack helicopter hunts you down, and the ever-chilling encounter with Psycho Mantis.

Speaking of which, Konami has gone to great lengths to faithfully recreate the Psycho Mantis battle for the game’s release on Switch. Since the original relied on both memory cards and controller ports for this encounter, the release on Switch bakes these mechanics into the menus. You can access an option to “swap” your controller ports, and there’s even an option to choose from a selection of Konami’s PS1 catalogue to simulate save files, including Silent Hill, Suikoden, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (another glaring reminder of Symphony’s absence on the Switch).

In terms of drawbacks, there really aren’t many to speak of. For this release, lines of dialogue that directly refer to specific button presses are muted, which is weird, but understandable given the difference between the PS1 and Switch controller layout. And sure, the visuals could have been spruced up considerably to match the efforts fans have achieved with emulations, but for the sake of faithfully recreating the original PS1 release, Konami has done an adequate job here.