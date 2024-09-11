Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

In case you missed it in the recent Nintendo Partner Showcase, Team17 is reviving its classic Worms Armageddon with the help of Digital Eclipse.

The Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition is releasing on multiple platforms including Switch and will come with all sorts of improvements like optimised controller support, new display features, an interactive museum and a built in copy of the Game Boy Color version.

Now, along with all of this, Team17 and Astragon Entertainment have unveiled a physical collector's edition of the game for Switch. It comes with a copy of the game, an anniversary coin, sticker sheet, collector's box, pin set, poster and instruction manual.

Pre-orders for this physical release are now available on sites like Amazon. Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition is due out on the Switch eShop on 26th September 2024, with the hard copy scheduled to follow this release in December 2024. You can find out more about the anniversary edition in our previous story.