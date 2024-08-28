Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

During the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was confirmed that Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition would be heading to the Nintendo Switch on 26th September 2024.

Now, just that fact alone is enough to have us polishing up our Holy Hand Grenades in anticipation, but information provided as part of the announcement has frankly got us giddy with excitment. We should have known better, of course, since the new release is being handled by the development wizards over at Digital Eclipse, a studio quickly cementing itself as one of the very best in the field of retro revivals.

You see, you're not just getting the standard game with the new Anniversary Edition, you're getting two in one. In addition to the revamped Worms Armageddon, the Game Boy Color version will also be fully playable. Various screen filters will also be provided as an optional bonus, and as per Digital Eclipse's modus operandi in recent years, documentary material will be provided to give an insight into the Worms franchise and its development.

Sounds nifty! Let's check out all of the key features:

- Optimized controller support for all consoles.

- Achievements and Trophies

- New display features such as modern aspect ratios, custom screen filters, enhanced HD and graphics options.

- Fully playable Game Boy Color version of Worms Armageddon

- An interactive museum that charts the history of the entire series. Featuring never-before-seen interviews with developers of the original and current games.

- New save system

Will you be picking up Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition on the Switch? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.