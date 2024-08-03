THQ Nordic Showcase 2024

THQ Nordic hosted its 2024 showcase this week and it featured all sorts of game releases and teasers, including some Nintendo ones.

We've put together the full round up and even thrown in some of the other announcements, which you can read more about on our sibling sites.

Switch Games

The Eternal Life of Goldman (TBD)

"You didn't see this one coming, even after we shared a few hints. This brand-new IP is developed by Weappy Studio, the creative masterminds behind This Is the Police 1+2, Rebel Cops, or This Is the President. The Eternal Life of Goldman is a breathtaking platformer adventure where you explore a vast hand-drawn Archipelago, inspired by ancient fables and depicted in classic frame-by-frame animation. Your ultimate goal? Defeat a mysterious Deity!"

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (24th September 2024)

"Dive into a fantastical world in Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed when it comes to Nintendo Switch on September 24th! Pre-order digitally now and receive a Costume Pack with 3 costumes and 24 hours Early Access"

Other Announcements

Wreckfest 2

Darksiders

"Be prepared to ride again...Will we reveal anything else at this point in history? No."

Titan Quest II

"The legendary Action RPG is back with a bang! The gameplay premiere for Titan Quest II has just aired, giving players a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come. Once again, you'll be plunged into the mythological world of ancient Greece, braving formidable challenges, hunting for exquisite loot, and crafting powerful, unique character builds by blending different masteries. Are you ready to carve out your heroic legend?"

Gothic 1 Remake

Way of the Hunter - Lintukoto Reserve DLC

"The Lintukoto Reserve DLC features a diverse array of environments and is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including the elusive Northern Lynx, Mountain Reindeer, Arctic Fox, and the majestic Eurasian Moose. Whether observing from a high vantage point or quietly watching by the river deltas, every moment in Lintukoto Reserve brings a new sight and a deeper connection to nature."

Unannounced Tarsier Studios Project Teaser

Tarsier Studios Project

"From the creators of Little Nightmares I & II comes an entirely new vision, unlike anything you've seen before. Find out more about Tarsier Studios' next game at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Tuesday, August 20th, 11 AM PDT / 20:00h CEST." Watch the trailer on YouTube

