After being revealed at last year's Gamescom Opening Night Live with a 2024 date attached, Little Nightmares III has today been delayed to 2025.

The announcement from developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco Europe stated that the delay has been made so that the team can "give the game the care and love it deserves". No specific date has been provided at the moment, though the announcement does say that we can expect to hear more news on the horror platformer "later this summer".

Here is the full text from the announcement followed by the tweet itself:

Hello little ones,

Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares III at gamescom last year, we've been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation. The teams at Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Europe have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise. As much as we can't wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure that we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way. For this reason, we've made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025. We'll be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer, so please bear with us and look forward to further updates. In the meantime, we'd like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support. Sleep tight, little ones.

The Little Nightmares Team





While it's always a shame to see a game get delayed, we'd rather wait a little longer and see it released in good condition than rushed and full of bugs (and we're not talking about the big scary ones that we'd expect to see in Little Nightmares). Here's hoping the team can bring us the promised quality next year instead.