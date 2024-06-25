Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

THQ Nordic has revealed that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will be launching on Switch and all platforms on 24th September 2024, priced at $59.99 / £49.99.

To celebrate, the publisher has released a brand new trailer featuring the game's creative director, Warren Spector. The trailer gives us a few brief glimpses of the game, but the star of the show is the brand new Collector's Edition.

Priced at $199.99 / €199.99, the Collector's Edition is admittedly pretty gorgeous. You'll get a 28cm statue of Mickey Mouse, an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain, a vintage tin sign (which, really, should be on the steelbook), 6 postcards, the steelboook, a costume pack, and the game itself on whatever platform you desire.

The costume pack will also be available for anyone who pre-orders the game and isn't just locked to the Collector's Edition. It features costumes from Mickey Mouse's storied past: Steamboat Willie, the Brave Little Tailor, and Football Mickey.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remaster of the 2010 Wii platformer Epic Mickey, which sees Mickey Mouse display his more mischievous side. Mickey stumbles into an alternate world that the magician Yen Sid uses as a dumping ground for old, forgotten creations. All of these forgotten creations were made using the Magic Paintbrush, which Mickey used to accidentally create the Blot. One day, Mickey is kidnapped by the Blot and taken back to this world on the other side of the mirror, where he must escape.

Along the way, Mickey will meet many obscure Disney characters, including Oswald, Ortensia, Gremlin Gus, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow.

Epic Mickey received two follow-ups — a multiplatform sequel called The Power of Two, and the 3DS exclusive Power of Illusion. Maybe we'll see those on modern platforms sometime in the near future?