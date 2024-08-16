Last month, NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 1 would be moving onto the second year of the game. As part of this, it will be getting a new story expansion 'Khaos Reigns' - including new story chapters and Kombat Pack 2.

In the lead up to the expansion's release date on 24th September 2024, we've now got the official Cyrax gameplay trailer. Here's a look, courtesy of the game's director Ed Boon via social media:





Launches Sept 24 Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns … Cyrax Game-play and story trailer.Launches Sept 24 https://t.co/xpu23bdr0F August 15, 2024

The second Kombat Pack will be made available of Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot (available on release), with Ghostface (Scream), T-1000 (Terminator) and Conan (Conan the Barbarian) to be made available at a later date. The free part of this update will also include Animality.

If you pre-order now, you'll also get 4 new skins. This includes Wedding Scorpion, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Sub-Zero, Empress Mileena and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Noob Saibot.