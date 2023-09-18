NetherRealm Studios has been on a real hot streak with the Mortal Kombat franchise ever since it dropped its first game, the sublime Mortal Kombat 9, all the way back in 2011. The studio has always focused on bringing a top-notch narrative experience to the table, supported by a laundry list of single-player arcade and online multiplayer modes, alongside the fantastic collectathon that is the Krypt.
Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot of sorts for the franchise, one that continues on from Mortal Kombat 11 but also completely changes direction, giving us a new universe that threads through the series' rich lore whilst also refreshing everything from character designs to the roster and environments where you set about decapitating and exploding your foes. It's a clever move, one that feels as though it was required given how complicated things had gotten by the cataclysmic events of the last game, and it affords NetherRealm the opportunity to reintroduce some old favourite characters into the bloody fray to boot.
Indeed, in terms of the roster, besides the disappointing fact that Shang Tsung has been made a pre-order/paid-for exclusive, this is a strong outing at launch with 22 base characters to choose from, all rocking sweet new looks and, don't forget, you even get to play as Jean Claude Van Damme, although he is just a skin for Johnny Cage.
There's been plenty of shakeups in terms of mechanics, too, the biggest and most obvious of which is Kameo assists, giving you access to some sweet tag-team options with a simple press of your right shoulder button. Kameos factor into the game's combo-breaking manoeuvres, and this new entry also sees some shaking up of blocking with the 'Up Block' giving you the chance to shift your opponent into a disadvantageous position if you nail it correctly. Think of the Flawless Block system from Mortal Kombat 11 and you've got the general gist of this one.
Most of the signature moves, flashy combos, and ridiculously gory fatalities return this time around, although you'll find as you play that some attacks, such as Johnny Cage's fireball, have been replaced. Don't worry Johnny fans, he's got a sweet new Hype Meter that more than makes up for the loss of his classic fiery ranged attack, and overall the new additions make for a fighter that feels nice and fresh whilst also retaining all of the aspects we expect, know and love about this series.
So, overall what we've got here is a fresh new take on the Mortal Kombat universe, or multiverse as it is now, one that sticks to the studio's usual setup of delivering the best story mode in fighting games — the campaign really is a cracker — alongside all the other modes you'd expect to find; the online fisticuffs, local and single player match-ups, Towers and in-depth practice and training arenas for you to hone your fatalities, ball-busters, drill kicks, and fan-nados. But wait...where is the Krypt?
Well, unfortunately, the Krypt is no more, here replaced by a shiny new single-player Invasions mode that sees you choose a character and get busy romping around a boardgame-styled setup. Invasions has you travel along nodes, unlocking multiple paths forward as you take part in fights that throw all manner of random modifiers and special enemies into your path. This all takes part in Johnny Cage's suitably OTT Hollywood mansion and, although we were initially skeptical that it could match the Krypt, it's a mode that makes a good replacement, testing your skills to the max, throwing up tons of fun situations and dishing out all the goodies and cosmetic items you could ever hope for.
However — and it's a pretty big 'however' — all of this is sullied by the fact that this Switch port feels as though it's really pushing the system to the max, and then some. Is it playable? Yes, it'll do if you're a big Mortal Kombat fan and you've got no other way to experience the game, but you really are going to have to come at this version with a lot of patience as it's got some serious problems.
Now, this particular writer hasn't sampled Mortal Kombat 11 on Switch, and therefore can't compare directly in this regard, but revisiting our review it seems it's a port that dials the graphics right down in order to achieve a playable frame rate. Perfectly fine and acceptable. Mortal Kombat 1 attempts to take the same route, turning all of the lovely visuals down to their very lowest settings — we're sure you've seen some of the rather hilarious comparison images with other consoles online already — but it still can't provide anything approaching a smooth experience as things stand at launch.
In story mode, the various cutscenes look good for the most part, but they suffer from weird glitching and skipping issues, whilst the game's signature seamless transitions from cutscene to actual gameplay are marred here by stutters, loading screens, and a dynamic resolution that dips way, way down at the start of battles in order to keep things from grinding to a complete halt.
Manage to ignore all of this and you'll get scraps that can still provide some entertainment when the frame rate isn't wobbling. We've had entire bouts that have been fine and played well, however, for the most part, you're looking at kombat that's been kompromised (couldn't resist) by dips and stutters that can make action hard to follow and oftentimes lags behind your inputs, meaning you lose the flow of what moves you're trying to pull off. We have also encountered broken visuals and issues in relation to Fatalities not playing out or animating properly. Now, anyone who plays fighting games knows this is not ideal, in this genre more than most. These games have got to nail input lag and any other issues that affect your ability to perform the moves you want when you want. Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch isn't doing this right now, and that's really the long and short of it.
There is more bad news too, we're afraid. Our attempts to get down with the online aspects of this game have been unsuccessful, to say the least. We know we're reviewing during the exclusive 'early access' period for purchasers of the Premium Edition, so things may improve when those who didn't want to stump up £100/$110 for a few days of early Scorpion spears join the online pool, but so far we haven't been able to find a single match-up with any other players. (We'll provide an update here with our impressions of online play in the coming days.)
Further to this, and this is a real kick in the NetherRealms, Invasions mode is a bug-fest right now. We've had an issue where we've had to restart the mode several times because a key item just will not drop in the very first battle, denying us access to Johnny's mansion — a totally mode-breaking bug — and the character select menus are also incredibly slow and have frequently ended up selecting the wrong fighter for us as a result. Now, WB Games has also just put out a correspondence to Switch players stating that;
"To ensure the best possible experience for Switch players at launch, only the introduction for Invasions will be available. The full breadth of Invasions Season 1 content will be available on Switch in a matter of weeks."
It's important to know this in advance if you're thinking of picking up the game, as it's not gonna be the full package at the time of writing, even though you're expected to pay full price. We get it, the Switch is a tricky prospect, but we'd really rather the game was delayed or reduced in price until these things were sorted.
Away from all of this, loading times across the board between fights can see you wait a good long while. We've seen close to a minute in the Towers mode, menus can be excruciating to traverse due to how slowly everything moves, and you'll find that you're hit with infinite loading screens from time to time as the game struggles to keep up, forcing you to reboot and restart.
When all's said and done, this is a port of Mortal Kombat that's in a bit of a state, really. Yes, it's playable, you can make your way through the Story and Towers mode and have some fairly good fun when it's behaving itself. In portable mode, it looks fine for the most part, even with every bit of polish and detail stripped away, but patches are needed ASAP before we can recommend anyone throw down their money on the Switch version of the game.
We've been playing Mortal Kombat 1 on another platform (also the Premium Edition — no, we couldn't resist as big fans of this franchise) at the same time we've been reviewing on Switch and it's a superb fighter, a highly polished, slick, addictive effort that's the best the series has looked and felt since Mortal Kombat (9) dropped 12 years ago. However, this Switch port, unless you really have no other choice and can put up with the multiple issues we've outlined, just doesn't cut it.
Conclusion
Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch manages to deliver this superb game's Story and Towers modes in a state that's playable, but only if you've got plenty of patience. There are frame rate issues, big resolution dips, input and timing problems related to performance drops, missing content, game-breaking bugs in Invasion mode, long loading times, and unresponsive menus. If you are a huge Mortal Kombat fan whose only option is Switch, you may be able to press through all of this. However, if you have any other option, we suggest you stay away from this one for now.
Comments 36
A four on a major release? I am impressed PJ.
Personally I couldn't play one of these knowing it is so much better somewhere else.
Not a fan of listing negatives that can be/that WILL be patched in the future. MK11 patched lots of times, MK1 will definitely also be. I hope you'll return to this review and fix the score once it is.
@9-Volt Not a fan of reviewers that review games based on future patches that may or may not come to fruition.
See: Pokemon Scarlet/Violet
Are we just supposed to hope? Why are you carrying water for Netherrealms and their sorry state of current software?
@9-Volt He can’t exactly review the game as it will be later, and not mentioning them in the negatives would make it a useless review. You might not be a fan of it, but regardless, these negatives are present at release and need to be mentioned to actually inform anyone of the quality of the port at launch. Patches later on can fix things but shouldn’t give you a better score if you don’t deliver at launch.
@9-Volt I have to review what's in front of me. Very simple.
When the devs acknowledge that the game is not feature-komplete (I couldn't resist either) at launch, but they'll patch in what's missing later, it's a hard pass for me. Once they've finished the modes that the other systems have at launch, then I'll consider it. I'd hate to pay full price only for them to say later "sorry, we tried but couldn't make it work".
@Cashews This game unusually uploaded to the eShop the moment it was announced. It was obvious on that day we'd have the unfinished version at launch. Other developers work on the game until the very last day and they are unavailable for preorder, but MK1 devs didn't. They just dumped the game on eShop as it is and devs continued to work on the patch that would be coming much later.
I'm guessing this is more of a WB decision rather than Netherrealm one. They wanted as many as preorders I guess.
@9-Volt the game should have been released finished. Not half assed with a promise to fix it later
Curious what the install base for Mortal Kombat is on Nintendo, considering this is the 2nd port they’ve delivered on Switch (hamstrung as it is).
70$ for so much technical compromises is just terrible.
The current releases just need a Switch 2 unfortunately!
I suspect that this will improve over time and I do want this game on some system or another, preferably Switch, but the last game had so much DLC and even a whole massive expansion with new story and character stuff. I suspect that will be the same here so I think I will wait a year or so on this one when it is the complete edition. Also, at least in Europe, WB games are always doing sales, so...
Looking forward to all the comments from Switch owners who pretend all the compromises and issues aren't important and that portability trumps everything. Who needs an upgrade, right?
This is the prime example of “just because you could doesn’t mean you should”. Would rather see them wait on the Switch successor.
@dojmin You're absolutely right. But on Switch it's a little different. We either get unfinished stuff or... nothing at all. Look at the fighting genre on Switch. It's missing some very important franchises, not a single representation of Tekken, Dead or Alive or Soul Calibur. Our options are very limited if we want to play some 3D fighters on the go. Other devs don't bother at all, unlike Netherrealm. And just because of that, people are willing to overlook the shortcomings of this game: The overpriced early version of MK1 is currently charting at 27 on eShop!
I wish they'd put ix on switch.
I purchased MK11: Ultimate a while ago, but I just can't play it on Switch. It looks terrible in handheld mode and this is the way I'm playing 99% of the time. Like come on, Switch is not THAT weak, they clearly didn't want to invest money in optimizing it. This is why I'm waiting for Switch 2, as I expect it to reach the point where even unoptimized game would look fine.
@Synthatron_Prime I am not so sure you'll see many of those, but I don't want to ruin your fun...coming here to do...whatever it is you are doing? Pretty sure we all know an upgrade is in order to keep up with anything remotely current, fidelity wise. I think the Switch's successor is going to cast a pretty harsh light on the diminishing returns of current gen graphics. And with Sony being kind of awful (wannabe Apple BS overpriced hardware like the Portal, increasing Plus, focusing on live-services, MAKING SAINTS ROW THEIR PLUS GAME THIS MONTH!!!) recently, it might be a massacre. I have a PS5. The kids love it and I think it's, you know, fine? I just prefer the Switch. Mainly cause of the portability. It's a big deal to a ton of us.
Also Spiderman 2 uses same map so is DLC.
@9-Volt Same way majority of people are not fans of paying for a game that is clearly not finished or as polished as it should be
Mortal kombat 0.
@LikelySatan The portability is huge to me, not for "travel" but comfort. Being able to move around as my body needs instead of locked to a couch or chair. I would love a more powerful platform, but man I appreciate the mobility.
@LikelySatan Hate to disappoint but I own all 3 systems, always do, so I'm not here to rip on Nintendo specifically or defend another console. I have no special loyalty to any of them cause they are not people but tools to enjoy gaming. I do tend to love Nintendo games especially though.
I just get amused by all the mental gymnastics people do to justify the Switch having no meaningful upgrade in 7 years yet still want to the new releases to be on it. This is the result and it's actually compromised in more ways than graphics but I'm looking forward to seeing people try to say it doesn't matter because of x, y or z. That's all.
This MK is worth it just for the graphics and cast... sleep invasion mode, bad story, there is no boss or sub boss and this character configuration thing gets in the way if you just want to change a skin.
@9-Volt we do get finished games in certain cirumstances, i was impressed the state at which Tears of the Kingdom released which was very polished.
But on the flip side many release with game breaking bugs etc. Its most likely all down to time and budget constraints on developers to meet target deadlines, then if a game sells well it'll be supported after release.
However you have other games like Lord of the Rings Gollum which appears to have released in a sad, sorry state with I think 1 patch and the dev then closing its doors - the game still seems in a bad way now. If we get this game on switch still, we may be asked to pay a premium price for a game which will most likely never be patched again - the delay of the switch release probably saved many people a great deal of money.
MK1 is a big release, I think/hope we will see patches but theres no guarantee
As someone who just has a switch, I just ordered this and then I saw this review....... yikes
What a shame, especially when MK11 ran and looked much better on Switch than this
@Synthatron_Prime oh I wasn't saying you were Sony fan, just what I think is going to transpire. I threw in the Spidered Mang Dos thing at the end because it's been making me laugh recently.
@BadTango yeah. And I can bring it to work. I work overnight at a shelter, and used to work overnight emergency dispatch. The thing is great to keep my mind off the milieu when I get the time.
It's good to see a fair review of this release.
This Switch version of MK1 is in no way, shape, or form worth $70 USD. It's barely worth $60 USD!
I feel like, if someone only has a Switch, and no other modern console to play this on, this version might be fine... at 50% off the sale price.
@9-Volt If the developers want people to spend £50-£60 on a game, it needs to be in better shape than this. I don't pay that amount of money to be a guinea pig, I want the game to be fully enjoyed on the day I get it.
@ozwally There's a guarantee: The port is done by Saber. They never abandon their Switch ports. They'll patch the game for years to come. I mean, they still patch The Witcher 3, even 4 years after its launch!
Yea, think I'll wait for the Switch 2 version..
it was obvious weeks or even months back the switch port would have issues..
just like hogwarts legacy will have issues..
@9-Volt Thats true, Saber are great port specialists for sure, they've done amazing work.
However, they wont work for free - I imagine CDPR, Netherealms have a contract in place stipulating what sort of post launch support they desire and funding available for such support.
Remember, its not Saber's game, they are simply paid to port it
@9-Volt I should add that I do agree with you, I couldnt see Saber delivering a port and then walking away, most likely they prefer long term support as it means more regular income for them (think service industry) - its just we arent privy to the contract in place stipulating what sort of post launch support is guaranteed
It will struggle to run pac-man at this rate!
