The new Mortal Kombat movie wrapped filming earlier this year and then locked in an October 2025 release date.

Now, in a new update, series co-creator and Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon has shared the very first look at the sequel movie. Boon says he saw an "unfinished cut" and jokes about grabbing the image from the phone of the movie's producer Todd Garner. Todd even responded to this in an exchange on social media.

As you can see, this image features one of Kitana's steel fans, which act as her weapons in the famous fighting game series.

In this upcoming movie, Kitana will be played by Adeline Rudolph (Riverdale, Resident Evil). Some other new cast members in this sequel Johnny Cage (played by The Boys star Karl Urban), Damon Herriman as Quan Chi (Justified) and Martyn Ford as Shao Khan (F9: The Fast Saga). Mortal Kombat 2 will debut in cinemas on 24th October 2025.

This sequel will follow the original, which starred a new character named Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan), landed in theatres (and HBO) in 2021, and at the time banked $42 million domestically and $83 million worldwide.