Bandai Namco has provided a sales update on its Dragon Ball title Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot since its initial release in 2020. It's now shifted more than eight million copies worldwide. This includes the sales across multiple platforms including the Switch.

Over 8 millions of you have shown your support for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. Thank you for helping us reach this great milestone – we hope you look forward to what's coming next!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set made its debut on the Switch in September 2021. It's been followed by many expansions including the release of 'Goku's Next Journey' in February of this year. If you haven't tried this game out, there's also a demo you can download from the eShop.

Be sure to also check out our review here on Nintendo Life as well. Here's a sample of what we had to say about it: