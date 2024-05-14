“Comparison is the thief of joy,” said former US President Teddy Roosevelt. The gist is that sometimes a comparison can negatively skew our perceptions or diminish our appreciation of individual qualities. Roosevelt didn’t have multiplayer Pac-Man in mind when he came up with his oft-quoted consolatory aphorism, but he’s not wrong.
Sadly for the spherical arcade icon, his second foray into the battle royale genre on the Switch with the cumbersomely-titled, online-only Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs was invariably going be compared to PAC-MAN 99, the favorably reviewed, now-dead online multiplayer title that had been a Nintendo Switch Online exclusive.
Developed by Amber Studio and originally released as an exclusive for the doomed Google Stadia in 2020 as Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Chomp Champs retains all the expected dot-consuming, ghost-eating gameplay but adds power-ups, and most interestingly, allows you to invade others players' mazes and swallow them, introducing a unique competitive wrinkle.
Sure, there is some mild fun to be had with Chomp Champs and its neat twists to the classic Pac-Man formula. But when we recall the snappy and addictive free-to-play Pac-Man 99, it makes it all the more difficult to look past Chomp Champs’ janky performance, mobile game visuals, and outsized price point. This is an own goal by publisher Bandai Namco.
The delisting of Pac-Mac 99 two-and-a-half years after its April 2021 launch was never officially explained, but we remember it suffered from sparsely populated lobbies in its final months. It didn’t help that Bandai Namco locked its custom themes behind a paywall, unlike its more successful cousin, Tetris 99, which still offers unlockable themes that incentivise play.
Whether it's true or not, the perception is that Pac-Man 99 was culled to sell Chomp Champs. If its issue was a waning pool of players, slapping a $19.99 price tag on a clunkier iteration of the formula is not the answer. Chomp Champs also repeats the mistake of making cosmetics and maze themes unlockable only through paying, not playing.
In-game currency can be won and spent on a modest assortment of silly outfits, from devil wings and 3D glasses to a panda suit, and a few different maze themes. But around half of the game’s unlockables – cosmetics and mazes based on classic Namco IPs and lunar zodiac animals – are paid DLC priced at $4.99 and $6.99 respectively.
The game pits a total of 64 players in a choice of elimination and ranked modes – but they play identically. We played post-launch and it never felt like there were dozens of other players. In fact, most mazes we invaded were empty and some opponents appeared to be CPUs using similarly structured generic usernames (BoredStudent, ShadyBush, CyanMommy).
There are frame rate dips and jank aplenty, as well as latency issues (which rendered the game unplayable on servers outside our region). We saw glitchy ghosts whose visibility flashed on and off, and our Pac-Man often auto-accelerated to the left when we respawned. We sometimes appeared in a random part of a maze when we invaded it, which bungled our run.
Matches also tend to end abruptly, contrary to the typical pacing and sense of climax expected in a battle royale. We were declared the winner when all other competitors bit the dust offscreen, which left our victory often feeling quite random and unearned. Despite being a fresh port of a nearly four-year-old game, Chomp Champs lacks polish.
Compared with more recent attempts to modernize Pac-Man in titles like the frantically fast Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus, Chomp Champs unfolds at a much slower albeit more traditional pace. It gradually builds speed but never feels as lively or dynamic as Pac-Man 99 did, which we remember running flawlessly and being far more challenging to win.
Warts aside, its gameplay is based on one of the medium’s tentpole titles. As long as you have a decent internet connection and are in a region with available servers, there is some enjoyment to be had. But $19.99 would be much better spent on PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ or Championship Edition 2 Plus, which we gave an 8/10 and 9/10 respectively.
Conclusion
We would only ever recommend Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs to Pac-Man diehards at its launch price point. In fact, given the fate of its Pac-Man 99 forebear, we would be hesitant to open our wallets for it at all, because we doubt it will have much longevity if it isn’t eventually made free-to-play. Though it introduces a cool idea or two, multiplayer Pac-Man was done better by its predecessors and, as it stands, its price tag is tough to justify.
The fact that it's online only, and sold for $20 US, tells me that Bamco pretty much sent this thing out to die.
Free to play live services are dodgy, but at least make sense.
Paid live services though, just feel insulting.
I'm not gonna lie, I was hoping for a good new Pac game, as I've been playing (and really enjoying) Pac-Man Museum. Looks like I'm going to spend some more time in the good 'ol arcade, then and wait for this to blow over.
Online only, paid dlc, paid game.. 5/10 is generous tbh.
I can't believe they shut down Pac-Man 99 just to give us this...
Does this also require an NSO subscription? Because if that's the case, that's next-level scummy.
You think that since Google Stadia is gone now that we get this game in a native offline capacity too with online as an option but nope not only do you still had to pay for it (not like NSO) but it came with the same bad experience that was known from Stadia as well including bad performance, janky controls, micro transactions galore, and the fact that you will never own the game. It's literally a Pac-Man cloud game that falsely pretend to be a digital download game, don't fall for it. I say pretend cause if it was a cloud release it would required a demo too just like any other cloud garbage on the eShop but Bandai Scamco purposely doesn't list it as a cloud release despite the fact that it was. Nintendo needs to stop allowing these kind of games on the eShop.
Doesn't sound particularly good even without comparing it to Pac-Man 99, especially between being online-only and even more so this kind of monetization in a paid product so I'll straight up skip it.
@Sisilly_G Will yeah cause you need a paid NSO account for online play and this game is online only (a.k.a. a cloud game) so literally you're paying to buy access to the game while also paying NSO in able to play it through online too. Even worst is that any cosmetics you want to unlock in this game you had to pay for it to access it a.k.a. micro transactions.
5/10 is generous tbh, I played it for like 2 hours and most of the matches I didn't even feel like I was competing against other people, it just felt like I was playing a widescreen version of the original Pac-Man except there are some new power-ups and I could go to other mazes sometimes and 9 out 10 matches I won was because the other players died from ghosts, it feels like what you do in the game has very little effect on how the match is gonna go
@Serpenterror : Wowie. I thought it couldn't get worse than cloud gaming, but here it is.
I thought that there might have been a physical release in the works, but that'll be a hard pass from me if one ever materialises.
Making it not free is weird but otherwise IMO is better than 99 in every way. I know very contrarian let me explain.
1. I’ve had 0 technical issues outside the tiniest lag about one per game. Every Nintendo made game is worse and I’ve never had the server boot me in Pac-Man.
2. At least you can play the game when lobbies are sparse since it’s more about independent skill instead of not getting randomly bullied by 98 randos.
3. In 99 every game was the same and just didn’t make as much sense as it did for Tetris. In Champ Chomp some games getting multiple players on the same board is fun and chaotic. Admittedly this is down to personal preference.
4. 99 was ugly.
Overall my personal score would be 7/10.
I’m happy that Stadia exclusives are finding a way on other platforms since Google shut it all down, but this game was not fun when I played it then. It’s weird emphasis on rigid customization features, how sluggish it can all feel, it just felt like an awkward experience.
Dang, that's harsh. I don't hate this game, but it is severely lacking in content. There's nothing to do, other than the one online mode. No side modes or a single-player campaign or... anything, really. It's not a bad concept, but the game definitely does feel kinda pointless. There's no reason to keep playing, except to rise through the ranks and unlock new cosmetics, but none of them are as interesting as the Namco ones you can purchase separately. It's cool the game supports cross play, though, that's always nice. But yeah, I don't blame anybody for skipping this one if Namco has no plans to support it with free content updates. It's a pretty shallow experience.
Ah, well. Hopefully, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is just over the horizon... right?
Seems worse than Chompy Chomp Chomp Party.
5/10 is far too generous.
With Pac Man 99 in consideration, this is an absolute 0.
After reading this review, I can only think that this is Bamco at its best. Wow! You dared! XD
How is it a successor to Pac-Man 99 when it originally released before Pac-Man 99? If anything, Pac-Man 99 was a successor to Mega Tunnel Battle.
I've got it on PS5 and it's already dead 😭 Waste of money. Battle Royale games need to be free to work.
As an aside does anyone know if the 64 Player Battle Royale in Super Bomberman R 2 is active or is that all bots too?
