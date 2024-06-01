We're now at the halfway mark of the year for 2024 and it's been a blast on the Switch so far with games like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Thankfully, there's even more on the way in terms of first-party exclusives, with the 3DS title Luigi's Mansion 2 making a return this month in HD.

As for third-party releases, it's just as exciting with Capcom's 3DS game Monster Hunter Stories also being revived for the Switch, and the Atlus title Shin Megami Tensei V making an encore with 'Vegeance' - a definitive version.

There's even more to come like Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, so check out the video above to see everything else rolling onto the Switch in June.

Star Wars: Hunters (4th June)

The Smurfs - Village Party (6th June)

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked (11th June)

Monster Hunter Stories (14th June)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (14th June)

Dicefolk (20th June)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (25th June)

Tchia (27th June)

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (27th June)

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (28th June)

