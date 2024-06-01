Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

We're now at the halfway mark of the year for 2024 and it's been a blast on the Switch so far with games like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Thankfully, there's even more on the way in terms of first-party exclusives, with the 3DS title Luigi's Mansion 2 making a return this month in HD.

As for third-party releases, it's just as exciting with Capcom's 3DS game Monster Hunter Stories also being revived for the Switch, and the Atlus title Shin Megami Tensei V making an encore with 'Vegeance' - a definitive version.

There's even more to come like Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, so check out the video above to see everything else rolling onto the Switch in June.