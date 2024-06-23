Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

At Nintendo's Indie World showcase in April, publisher and developer Super Evil Megacorp announced it would be releasing the roguelike action title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate on the Switch in July. As we get closer to next month, it's now been confirmed this title will be launching on 17th July 2024.

As part of this announcement, a brand-new trailer has been shared on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. Pre-orders are also live on the eShop, with the game priced at $29.99 / £26.99 (or your regional equivalent). In case you missed our first story, Splintered Fate allows you take control of the four turtles, take down bosses, explore iconic locations, unlock temporary upgrades and permanent ones, and enjoy 4-player co-op where "no two runs are the same".

"Team up with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo for an exciting new roguelike adventure in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate. Coming 7/17 to #NintendoSwitch!"