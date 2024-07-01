Can you believe that we are officially into the second half of the year? We can't. It's a good job that we have a month to sit back and catch up on all the games we've missed so far, right? Wrong! July is here and it is packed with interesting releases.

The wonderful Felix has put together the above video which showcases 10 of the very best games coming our way over the next four weeks. What's more, there is a big old range this time! We've got minigame mayhem with Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, creepy chills with Conscript and even some totally radical roguelike action with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

And there's even more to come. So, check out the above video (and the following list) to find 10 games that we are excited to see come to Switch in July 2024.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (5th July)

Legend of Heroes: Trials through Daybreak
Image: NIS America

Darkest Dungeon II (15th July)

Darkest Dungeon II
Image: Red Hook Studios

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (17th July)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
Image: Super Evil Megacorp

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (18th July)

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
Image: Nintendo

SCHiM (18th July)

Schim
Image: Extra Nice

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus (18th July)

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
Image: Humble Games

The New Denpa Men (22nd July)

The New Denpa Men
Image: Genius Sonority

Conscript (23rd July)

Conscript
Image: Catchweight Studio

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (25th July)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
Image: Furniture & Mattress

One Piece Odyssey (26th July)

One Piece Odyssey
Image: Bandai Namco

Which new releases will you be picking up in July 2024? Vote in our poll and then take to the comments to let us know what else you're excited for this month.

Which July 2024 release are you most looking forward to?