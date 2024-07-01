Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Can you believe that we are officially into the second half of the year? We can't. It's a good job that we have a month to sit back and catch up on all the games we've missed so far, right? Wrong! July is here and it is packed with interesting releases.

The wonderful Felix has put together the above video which showcases 10 of the very best games coming our way over the next four weeks. What's more, there is a big old range this time! We've got minigame mayhem with Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, creepy chills with Conscript and even some totally radical roguelike action with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

And there's even more to come. So, check out the above video (and the following list) to find 10 games that we are excited to see come to Switch in July 2024.