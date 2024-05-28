Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Team 17 and Catchweight Studio have revealed Conscript, a new survival horror set in World War 1 (or The Great War), heading to the Switch later this year.

No specific release date has been set at the time of writing, but if you want a taste of the action, a Steam demo will be made available from 10th June 2024. Judging from the trailer, however, it looks like the title takes a bit of inspiration from the critically acclaimed Signalis, which hit the Switch back in 2022.

Set during one of the longest and most consequential conflicts of World War One, the Battle of Verdun, Conscript sees you take control of a lone French soldier in search of his lost brother. You must solve puzzles, scavenge supplies, and of course, fight off against deadly enemies.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Play: Experience classic survival horror gameplay set during the Battle of Verdun with high replayability, various difficulty settings, multiple endings, unlockable costumes, and bonus weapons.

- Survive: Survive against enemy soldiers using WW1 melee weapons and firearms in an intense, harrowing atmosphere enhanced by pixel art aesthetics and oppressive sound design.

- Explore: Navigate intricate, interconnected WW1-themed areas while solving environmental puzzles and managing resources effectively.

As soon as we hear more on the potential release date for Conscript, we'll be sure to let you know.

