Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Sega has been hosting a special broadcast titled 'Sonic Central' around the time of the blue blur's birthday since 2021, but this year the anniversary celebrations are a little different.

Sonic brand social media and community manager Katie Chrzanowski explained during a surprise live stream this week how a Sonic Central broadcast wouldn't be happening this year in June. There's no need to worry though, as Sega hasn't forgotten about these events:

"I will say there's not one happening this month...but we have not forgotten about them.. So don't worry, keep checking the official channels for any news on a future Sonic Central."

Although there's no presentation, Sega's local team still had some surprises for Sonic's 33rd birthday this year including a closer look at the new LEGO sets as well as some new merchandise like a themed bag and wireless earbuds.

Good Smile Company also revealed a new figure - celebrating the year of Shadow the Hedgehog, and later this year in October we've got Sonic X Shadow Generations which will be followed by the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie in December.