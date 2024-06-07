Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Well, we thought that it might appear in tonight's Summer Game Fest Opening Night Showcase and there it was! SEGA has graced us with a new Sonic X Shadow Generations trailer and it came with a 25th October release date.

While we were very excited to see when this one will be coming our way, the real star of this new trailer is a better look at the all-new Shadow campaign. This fresh story will see you speeding through iconic locations from the Hedgehog's history to take on the Black Doom. Ooooo.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is a complete remaster of the 2011 2D/3D game — a version of which you might remember on the 3DS. For those who never played the original, expect time travelling, dimension-hopping action and a celebration of all things Blue Blur.

Here is the official description from SEGA:

Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences!

Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form!"SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the classic hit SONIC GENERATIONS, featuring newly remastered versions of iconic 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

The SGF announcement also confirmed that Generations is now available to pre-order. Those who make their purchase early will receive 'Gerald Robotnik's Journal' and access to the polygonal 'Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin'.

The game's digital deluxe edition will let you play the game three days early and provide a handful of its own bonuses including a digital artbook and soundtrack, additional skins for Shadow and more.

Will you be picking this one up in October? Let us know in the comments.