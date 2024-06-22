As part of the SmileFest 2024 celebrations this week, there have been some new Nintendo and video game-themed Nendoroids (in general) revealed. The latest batch includes characters from series such as Kirby, Pikmin and even Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

First up we have the Bulborb from the Pikmin series. This enemy originally made his debut in the first Pikmin games and loves to eat Pikmin! There's no date on this new Nendoroid just yet, but when we get update, we'll let you know. For now, here's a look:

Next up we have two Kirby figures. First we have Kirby Cafe Ver. - as you can see it's the pink puff dressed up with a chef hat, a little bit of food on his face and a fork! Alongside this is Waddle Dee dressed up in a special cafe outfit.

And to add to this we've got a new Nendoroid version of Shadow the Hedgehog. As you can see, he can be displayed in a menacing pose, but like other figures in this line, you'll probably be able to display him in many other different ways. Here he is:

And in case you missed it, The Good Smile Company has also revealed its figma prototype of Zelda from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Adding to this, we've got our first look at Ganondorf in full colour.