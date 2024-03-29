Leading the charge for a new generation of video game movies was Sonic the Hedgehog. After two successful live-action movies featuring star power like Jim Carrey, the blue blur is now back for a third big- screen outing later this year in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

If you're wondering how it's all going ahead of the 20th December 2024 release, in an update on social media, the director Jeff Fowler has announced filming has officially wrapped! To confirm this, he shared a shot of himself featuring some cool drawings of Sonic and the gang including...spoiler...Shadow! The same character was previously teased in the second movie.

If you're wondering how to fill time between now and the third Sonic movie's release later this year, don't worry! An entire series starring Knuckles the Echinda is coming to the streaming service Paramount Plus. This particular show will kick off on 26th April 2024.