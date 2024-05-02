Lego has revealed a trio of new sets from its Sonic the Hedgehog range, and oh my Chao, they look pretty spectacular. What's more is that one of them (predictably, the most expensive one) also introduces Super Sonic for the first time.

Launching on 1st August 2024, the sets include Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine (325 pieces), Tails' Adventure Boat (393 pieces), and Super Sonic Vs. Egg Drillster (590 pieces), priced at £29.99, £49.99, and £69.99 respectively.

The Knuckles set includes the Echidna himself, Amy, an Eggrobo Badnik, and a punching bag for Knuckles, because of course. The Tails set is quite bizarre in that it includes a parasailing Sonic minifigure, but who are we to determine what he gets up to in his own time? Finally, the Super Sonic set includes the iconic Eggman boss design from Sonic 2's Emerald Zone, a figure of Shadow the Hedgehog, and a few other neat bits and pieces.

The new releases come pretty much smack bang in the middle of the Knuckles TV series launch on Paramount+ and the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie release later this year. We're still waiting to see some official footage of the upcoming film, but we do know that Jim Carrey's Dr. Eggman will return alongside Shadow the Hedgehog, who will be voiced by the esteemed Keanu Reeves.