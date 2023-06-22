Sega has announced it will be celebrating the blue blur's birthday this Friday with a brand new Sonic Central 2023 broadcast.

This stream will air on YouTube and Twitch.tv at 8am PST / 11am EST (that's around 4 pm in the UK) on 23rd June. It will feature a "sneak peek" of some of the upcoming projects from the Sonic developer, including partnerships and other events taking place later this year.

Sega recently unveiled the four-player co-op platformer Sonic Superstars. It will see Sonic and friends travel to the mystical Northstar Islands to stop Dr. Eggman, Fang and a mysterious new adversary. Here's a look at some of the gameplay footage shown during the latest Nintendo Direct:

Apart from Sonic Superstars, what are you hoping to see from this upcoming broadcast? Comment below.