Sega has announced it will be celebrating the blue blur's birthday this Friday with a brand new Sonic Central 2023 broadcast.
This stream will air on YouTube and Twitch.tv at 8am PST / 11am EST (that's around 4 pm in the UK) on 23rd June. It will feature a "sneak peek" of some of the upcoming projects from the Sonic developer, including partnerships and other events taking place later this year.
Sega recently unveiled the four-player co-op platformer Sonic Superstars. It will see Sonic and friends travel to the mystical Northstar Islands to stop Dr. Eggman, Fang and a mysterious new adversary. Here's a look at some of the gameplay footage shown during the latest Nintendo Direct:
Apart from Sonic Superstars, what are you hoping to see from this upcoming broadcast? Comment below.
Comments 7
HYPE!!!
I love these events, they are always a good time. I also love the "Sonic Official" streams with Katie and Co, they are so chill and everyone seems so nice and genuinely passionate and excited about even the tiniest piece of Sonic news. They are also very slowly teaching me Spanish, like 1 word a week lol.
Considering some of the banger info Kishimoto has been teasing/leaking in his twitter replies, there could potentially be a lot of exciting news.
Generations port?
If I can’t get my hopes up, I can dream instead
More from the murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. Legitimately one of the most charming games I’ve played in ages and one I still quote sometimes. A switch port would be wonderful.
Yaaay! A direct and now this? This week is great!
I would be so happy if they remastered or just ported sonic unleashed! I think it deserves a 2nd chance!
Sonic ‘06: Fixed Edition. That game had so much potential.
@WeLiveInASociety @Snatcher
You two are speaking my language!
(Especially the sonic unleashed remake/remaster since I have the ps2 version)
@WeLiveInASociety I completely agree, except when the princess kissed Sonic... maybe they'll change her species?
