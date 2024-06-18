Still want to know? Okay then, let's go for it...

According to Nate the Hate, Mistwalker has partnered with Square Enix to bring the 2021 Apple Arcade RPG Fantasian to Switch. What's more, the leaker appears to have no hesitation on the matter, stating, "It is a thing. Fantasian will be announced at the Nintendo Direct."

Yes, we have our pinches of salt at the ready, but Fantasian on Switch is an interesting prospect. The game was released on mobile in two parts in 2021, combining classic JRPG gameplay with gorgeous 'real-world' diorama environments.

Mistwalker, the game's developer and publisher on the Apple Arcade release, was founded by Hironobu Sakaguchi, a former Square employee and the creator of the Final Fantasy series. The studio was formed after Sakaguchi departed from Square following the creator's changing role in the company and the failure of the 2001 movie Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.

Pairing back up with Square Enix for console publishing feels like a bit of a strange move, then, but with the pedigree of Sakaguchi and Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu attached, a Switch port certainly feels like a reasonable possibility.

Take a look at the following screenshots from its Apple Arcade listing and tell us that wouldn't look good on an OLED.

Of course, this is nothing more than a rumour for the time being and only a Nintendo Direct appearance will confirm it — not that we have long to wait there, mind you. You can find Nate the Hate's full discussion about this port in the timestamped video below.

Today's Nintendo Direct Showcase will kick off at 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 7am PT / 10 ET and it is set to give us a better idea of what's coming to Switch in the second half of 2024.