Nintendo's latest Direct broadcast lifted the lid on all sorts of upcoming releases including new entries in the Zelda and Mario & Luigi series, and if you're wondering how you're going to be able to purchase them all, you might want to make use of some game vouchers.

In North America, Europe and certain other parts of the world, Nintendo has added these newly announced games to its voucher program - allowing you to acquire two games for the price of $99.98 / £84.00 (or your regional equivalent). The catch is, you'll need to be a Switch Online member.

Here are the new games that have been added to the program. The new release Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is also featured:

It's worth mentioning, Nintendo is also currently offering users in Europe and certain other locations 4x Gold Points (valued at £16.80/€19.80) if you purchase these vouchers between now and 14th July 2024.

These games follow on from the addition of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Endless Ocean: Luminous, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. You can learn more about Nintendo's program in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life and the video below: