Last year, when Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released, there were concerns raised about the game's $70 USD price tag. It followed with Nintendo mentioning how pricing of its new releases would be based on a "case-by-case basis". Now, the latest game that seems to be generating some discussion about its pricing is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

The price of this upcoming Switch release has been revealed on Nintendo's official game page, and it's been confirmed it will cost $60 (or the regional equivalent). It's led to some fans questioning Nintendo's pricing strategy after last year's release Metroid Prime Remastered only cost $40. This news also follows the arrival of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, which is priced at $60.





Metroid Prime Remastered was a budget release; yet Luigi's Mansion 2 and DKC Return are full priced.



To help sell this third version of Donkey Kong Country Returns, Nintendo has mentioned how the Switch release will include not only the Wii levels but also the additional ones from the 3DS game. It's also been highlighted by sites like 'DK Vine' how there have been "some minor graphical tweaks" and water effects have received a "dramatic glow-up" in this high-definition outing.

When Donkey Kong Country Returns originally debuted on the Nintendo Wii in 2010, it was well-received by critics and fans alike. The 3DS version also did a good job delivering the whole package and a little bit more with 3D effects, a new mode, and some new stages to discover.