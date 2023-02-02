Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a video was uploaded and then taken offline earlier this week on Nintendo's YouTube channel, the company has now officially confirmed Switch Online Game Vouchers are available once again in North America.

For the price of $99.98 USD, Switch Online members can purchase a pair of game vouchers and redeem two digital games. Here's the social media announcement:

According to Nintendo's official website, these vouchers are redeemable for up to 12 months from the date of purchase. You can also have "up to eight active vouchers" in your account at a time, and you'll receive My Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of your total paid amount.

Here's the full list of games on offer in this returning promotion (including a number of newer titles):

Phew! What a selection! Will you be grabbing some more of these vouchers now that this promo has returned to the US? Comment below.