After a video was uploaded and then taken offline earlier this week on Nintendo's YouTube channel, the company has now officially confirmed Switch Online Game Vouchers are available once again in North America.
For the price of $99.98 USD, Switch Online members can purchase a pair of game vouchers and redeem two digital games. Here's the social media announcement:
According to Nintendo's official website, these vouchers are redeemable for up to 12 months from the date of purchase. You can also have "up to eight active vouchers" in your account at a time, and you'll receive My Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of your total paid amount.
Here's the full list of games on offer in this returning promotion (including a number of newer titles):
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Splatoon 3
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Pokemon Violet
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Live A Live
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Bayonetta 3
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Triangle Strategy
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Party Superstars
- Metroid Dread
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Miitopia
- New Pokemon Snap
- Bravely Default II
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword
- Pokemon Shield
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Daemon X Machina
- Astral Chain
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Fitness Boxing
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu!
- Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee!
- The World Ends with You Final Remix
- Super Mario Party
- Go Vacation
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Kirby Star Allies
- Bayonetta 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- ARMS
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2-Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Phew! What a selection! Will you be grabbing some more of these vouchers now that this promo has returned to the US? Comment below.
Comments (23)
I can't wait to use my voucher on Metroid Dream
Happy Days for the US folk. Ridiculous it was taken away in the first place.
Out of that list… there are ten I don’t own… jeez I’ve got a lot of games…
For digital only? I'd prefer 69.99
It's a good deal, I used them last time. But there's nothing in that list I want that I don't already have, and there's no indication they'll work for the new Zelda, so I'll pass.
Some of these games are only $30 or $40 though normal price, right?
As an owner of both a Switch and PS5, I'm amazed at how well Nintendo can sell games at full price. Getting $10 off seems like a bargain, whereas Sony has huge sales going constantly, just like Steam on PC.
Great news. I have a bunch of these, but there's plenty I don't have. Glad they brought this back to NA.
Soooo happy these are back! They should’ve never been taken away though. I’m gonna get this for kirby and zelda
It makes me sad seeing all these Americans complaining about it being taken away, unaware they’ve never existed in the rest of North America in the first place.
Thinking about this critically it’s obviously a huge deal, but man… that’s a lot of money to put down at one time.
I wish they had a system for budget titles.
I don’t know why you would want to but finally you can buy arms on sale.
Nice! There definitely going to come in handy if I ever plan to buy two games, I do however wish there was an option to only buy one, but other then that, it’s nice that they are back as more options are always great!
This makes a little more sense for $60 games, but anything less and why bother?
Also, I've been wondering why Nintendo doesn't have the Selects anymore. It's probably because they have one console on the market and thus their eggs are in one basket, so they're maximizing profits from software. Don't blame me, blame the market.
But who am I kidding? I'll use this on Pokémon and Luigi's Mansion 3...
@IronMan30 Please bring them back! I miss them!
Nice. There are a lot of good options for savings on new digital Switch games this gen between vouchers, gold coins, and discounted eshop cards.
Hopefully the voucher program is here to stay.
This is a great deal for online members, but ultimately not for me. I already have most of these games, and the two games plus switch online would be more expensive then just buying the games separately.
Not a giant amount presently available that I'm interested in that I don't already have, and is a little bit of a sore point that I just bought Engage a couple of weeks ago when I could've saved $10 if I'd waited, but still definitely a service I'll take advantage of going forward.
Offhand might end up using this to get both Kirby and TotK.
I'm not sure I'm getting the appeal of this. Is it 2 digital games for $100? Basically $50 a game or am I reading it incorrectly?
@Jimmy_G_Buckets It is 2 digital games for $100, for games published by Nintendo. You have 1 year to use them. I bought it last time it was available and got Fire Emblem Three Houses and Dragon Quest Builders 2.
"Where are vouchers? Nintendo doesn't care about us and just wants us to pay full price on games that still sell numbers."
"Where are Nintendo Selects? Vouchers are not enough. Nintendo just wants us to pay full price on games that still sell numbers."
Good to see that NOA decided to bring them back. Is the game collection the same as EU or are there a few difference?
Ooh might use this on engage and scarlet violet. Huge fan of both series but haven’t picked em up yet so might be a good way to do it.
Tap here to load 23 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...