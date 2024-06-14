There have been ongoing rumours about Square Enix's series Final Fantasy Tactics making a return after some leaks in 2021 and we've now got a small update.

If you were wondering what the status is on this supposed project, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, it's "real and happening". He provided this update on the 'GamingLeaksAndRumours' subreddit a few days ago (thanks for the heads up, Push Square).

An online listing in the same year of the leak included some logo artwork, and the game title "Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster".

This game was discovered as part of the much larger Nvidia database leak, which also revealed games like Kingdom Hearts IV and the Chrono Cross remaster.

Keep in mind, console platforms for the rumoured Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster don't appear to have been locked in yet.