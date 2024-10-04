Might Crystals are a brand new resource introduced in Echoes of Wisdom. Used to power up one of Zelda's skills, there are over 100 of these to collect, so you'll need some help clearing them all up.

We've covered the location of every single Might Crystal in Echoes of Wisdom, what you do with them, and what you get for collecting every single one.

All Might Crystal Locations in Echoes of Wisdom

Below, we've detailed the location of every single Might Crystal in Echoes of Wisdom, sorted by region. We've also indicated where you get multiple crystals at once — any location that doesn't list the number of crystals next to it will reward one Might Crystal.

Each Might Crystal is also marked on a regional map to help you locate their whereabouts better.

Suthorn Prairie & Forest (11 Might Crystals)

Complete Suthorn Ruins Dungeon and defeat the boss (5 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Lower Suthorn Forest Rift on the west side of the forest (2 Crystals)

Complete Find the Flying Plant Side Quest

Climb up to the highest eastern point of Suthorn Forest on the border between Suthorn and Faron. Go up a secluded path and cut down some grass for the crystal

Cut grass in the small northern pond in the Prairie which is home to three Octorok

Underneath a rock on a cliff to the entrance of the Gerudo Desert

Hyrule Field (23 Might Crystals)

Clear Stilled Southern Hyrule Field Rift as part of the From the Heart Side Quest (2 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Northern Sanctuary Rift which gives you access to the Graveyard Cave (2 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Carrot Patch Rift as part of Impa's Gift Side Quest (2 Crystals)

Beat the Hyrule Ranch Short Course in under 17 Seconds (3 Crystals)

Just south of Hyrule Ranch, under a bush on top of a small raised platform

West of Hyrule Ranch, follow the arrow-shaped grass and cut the thick bush to reveal a crystal

Inside a chest in a cave west of Hyrule Ranch (3 Crystals)

South of Hyrule Castle Town and north of Suthorn Prairie, under the cross-shaped grass

Tucked behind some trees and grass southwest of Hyrule Castle Town

Hidden in a small patch of dirt inside an enclosed forest southwest of Hyrule Castle Town, use Holmill to get it

Head west of Hyrule Castle Town to a basin of dirt where a group of Ignazols reside. Lift the rock on the central island for the crystal

West of Hyrule Castle Town is a patch of grass and a set of five stones. The crystal is under the middle stone

Inside an underground cave at Hyrule Ruins west of Hyrule Castle Town

Use Holmill to dig into a patch of dirt on the west side of Kakariko Village's graveyard

Southwest of Kakariko Village under a rock in the centre of a circle of rocks

Far west part of Hyrule Field under a rock, north of the Acorn Gathering mini game

Hyrule Castle Town (12 Might Crystals)

Eastern Hyrule Field (9 Might Crystals)

Underneath a boulder just southeast of Hyrule Castle Town, in the southwest corner of the field of rocks

Southeast of the field of rocks, underneath another boulder

South of the Eastern Temple under a rock amidst a long path of taller rocks

Just southeast of Eastern Temple, on a cliff under a rock

Inside a chest in a cave northeast of Dampé Studio (3 Crystals)

Use Holmill on a patch of dirt in the centre of a cross of flowers, south of Dampé Shack

Underneath a rock just northwest of Dampé Studio, on a cliff

Lake Hylia (4 Might Crystals)

Clear Stilled Lake Hylia Rift, in the centre of the lake (2 Crystals)

Southwest of the Great Fairy Shrine underwater, use a bombfish to blow the rock up

In a chest in the Great Fairy Shrine after you unlock all accessory slots

Gerudo Desert (22 Might Crystals)

Complete Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon and defeat the boss (5 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Desert Temple Ruins Rift during A Rift in the Gerudo Desert Main Quest (2 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Northern Gerudo Desert Rift, north of Gerudo Town (2 Crystals)

Collect all 60 Radiant Seed mangoes in Mango Rush (3 Crystals)

Complete the Elusive Tumbleweed Side Quest (2 Crystals)

As you approach the desert, you'll spot a tree with a rock on top of it. Lift the rock to find the crystal

Under a rock at the end of a cliff just east of the Oasis

Inside the cave east of the Gerudo Sanctum. Use Wind Cannon to reveal a hidden switch under a sand dune, then find the treasure chest in the next room with the crystal (2 Crystals)

Southeast of Oasis, under a sand dune

Northwest of Oasis, above the Ancestor's Cave, underneath a rock on a small plateau

Just south of the previous crystal inside a chest. You can head through another cave to reach this one

North of Gerudo Town, on the very tip of a long, thin piece of cliff in the ravine section of the desert. Use Holmill to uncover the crystal

Jabul Waters (20 Might Crystals)

Complete Jabul Ruins Dungeon and defeat the boss (5 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Upper Zora River Rift during the Chaos at River Zora Village Main Quest (2 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Eastern Zora River Rift, northeast of the Zora River (2 Crystals)

Complete the A Treat for My Person Side Quest

North of Seesyde Village Waypoint, on a small ledge, use Holmill to dig up a crystal

Underneath the south dock at Seesyde Village

North of Sea Zora Village in Zora Cove, underneath the seaweed

Underneath a boulder west of Sea Zora Village, you'll need to blow it up

Inside a chest north of Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den (3 Crystals)

Clear out the monster camp in the west part of the Zora River (3 Crystals)

Eldin Volcano (20 Might Crystals)

Faron Wetlands (Might Crystals)

Hebra Mountain (14 Might Crystals)

Complete Lanayru Temple Dungeon and defeat the boss (5 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Hebra Mountain Cave Rift as part of the Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru Main Quest (2 Crystals)

Clear Stilled Hebra Mountain Passage Rift as part of the Stamp Stand Swallowed! Side Quest (2 Crystals)

Above a cave at the back of the snowstorm path. Melt the ice

Near the end of the ice path before you pass a broken bridge, you'll come across some Wolfos. Lift the rock in the corner for a crystal

Above the Mountain Cave by Condé's house, melt a block of ice to reveal a crystal

At the icy lake, use your Echoes to head west across a large ravine to reach an enclosed area with trees and a cave. Melt the icicle in the centre of the grass

At the snowball ravine, just before the Waypoint, hop up to a small ledge and melt the ice

Eternal Forest (1 Might Crystal)

Head northwest from the waypoint and walk across the trees until you reach a platform with a circle of shrubs. Cut the shrub down in the middle

What are Might Crystals for?

Might Crystals are used to upgrade Zelda's Swordfighter Form. She can increase the power of the Sword of Might, Bow of Might, Bombs of Might, or increase her energy at Lueberry's House.

There are more than enough crystals to upgrade everything to its maximum level. If you need help on deciding what to upgrade in Swordfighter Form, there's no harm in checking out our guide.

How many Might Crystals are there in Echoes of Wisdom?

There are 150 Might Crystals to collect in Echoes of Wisdom. Many of these come in clusters of 2, 3, or 5 and are given as rewards for Main Quests, Side Quests, or mini games.

What Accessory helps you find Might Crystals?

The Might Bell is a fantastic accessory if you want to try and find all 150 Might Crystals on your own. This accessory is a reward for completing The Great Fairy's Request Side Quest. if you're not sure how to start that quest, make sure you take a look at our guide.

What do you get for collecting every Might Crystal?

Once you've collected all 150 Might Crystals, you will have enough to max out all aspects of Swordfighter Form, and you'll also have 25 Might Crystals spare.

Lueberry will use those 25 Might Crystals to make an Energy Charging station outside of his house, meaning you can come back and refill your Swordfighter Form energy whenever you want.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.