Heart Pieces and Heart Containers are a staple in The Legend of Zelda series, and they're back in Echoes of Wisdom, serving the same purpose as always.

With lots of Heart Pieces to collect to make Zelda stronger, this guide is the perfect companion to finding every single Heart Piece in the game, including how many Pieces there are and how many hearts Zelda can have.

All Heart Piece Locations in Echoes of Wisdom

Below, we've listed the location of every single Heart Piece in Echoes of Wisdom. We've sorted these by region and location, allowing you to keep track of where all of the Heart Pieces are in the game.

Suthorn Prairie & Suthorn Forest (5 Heart Pieces)

Suthorn Beach Ocean

On a stone platform just southeast of the very first cave you exit. You need to get past the Sea Urchins then build a Bed Bridge to reach it.

Suthorn Beach Cave

Inside a cave in the Suthorn Beach area, destroy some boxes blocking the bottom of a climbing wall and you'll find the Heart Piece to the right

Suthorn Village Shop

Buy from the store in Suthorn Village for 80 rupees.

Suthorn Forest Cave

On the west side of Suthorn Forest, head inside a cave and make your way around to get the Heart Piece.

Suthorn Prairie Pillar



Climb up the pillar in the middle of a body of water in Suthorn Prairie.

Hyrule Field (12 Heart Pieces)

Forest Tree Stump

In the centre of a small forest of trees southwest of Hyrule Castle Town. You may need to use a Bed or Trampoline to reach the Heart Piece on the tree stump.

Hyrule Field Ruins

West of Hyrule Castle, you'll find some ruins with destroyed walls and pillars. The Heart Piece is on the northeast pillar.

West Kakariko Cave

To the far west of Kakariko, use a Holmill to dig a hole and discover a secret cave. Inside, move the boulders to access the Heart Piece.

Kakariko Boulder

Close to the above cave, you'll spot a large boulder which you can move out of the way with Bind. Underneath is a Heart Piece.

Eternal Forest Cave

Just below Eternal Forest, there's a cave with a seemingly unreachable Heart Piece in it. On the outside of the cave, climb up to a grassy patch with a small piece of dirt on it and use the Holmill Echo to reach the Piece.

West Hyrule Ranch

Head west from Hyrule Ranch until you reach a body of water with some small platforms. Use Beds to reach the Heart Piece on the tallest pillar.

Hyrule Ranch Racing

Beat the Medium course record and get under 20 seconds.

Slumber Dojo Reward #1

Complete two stages of the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village.

Slumber Dojo Reward #2

Complete 11 stages of the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village.

Acorn Gathering

Gather 11 Acorns in under 20 seconds from Acorn Man close to Eternal Forest, northeast of Kakariko

An Out-There Zol Reward

Reward for completing An Out-There Zol Side Quest in Hyrule Castle Town

Hyrule Castle Outskirts

Just northeast of Hyrule Castle, outside the town walls.

Eastern Hyrule Field & Lake Hylia (1 Heart Piece)

Eastern Temple

Reward for defeating the boss during the Let's Play a Game Side Quest.

Gerudo Desert (5 Heart Pieces)

North Gerudo Desert

On top of a platform in the middle of a quicksand area in the northern part of the desert.

Southwest Gerudo Desert

Hidden under the sand dunes in the southwest corner of the desert.

Gerudo Town Cave

Above Gerudo Town, climb into a cave. You'll find the Heart Piece on the right-hand side behind a big rock.

Desert Lanmola

Dropped by the Lanmola as part of the Wild Sandstorms Side Quest in Gerudo Town.

Oasis Mango Rush Challenge

Get all 70 Mangos in the Mango Rush Ultimate Seed difficulty

Jabul Waters (5 Heart Pieces)

Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den

On top of a pillar just behind Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den.

Waterfall

Underneath a waterfall at the very north of Jabul Waters.

Zora Cove Underwater

In the Zora Cove, on the eastern side. Use a Bombfish or Bomb on a cracked rock on the floor.

West Jabul Waters Cave

A hidden room inside a cave that requires you to put out all the torches.

Wrecked Ship

Dropped by the boss as part of The Zappy Shipwreck Side Quest in Seesyde Village.

Eldin Volcano (4 Heart Pieces)

Lizalfos Burrow Lake

On a small platform just east of the Lizalfos Burrow.

Volcano Cliff

West of the Lizalfos Burrow, climb up the grey platforms to reach a cliff south of a hot spring.

West Volcano

Head to the very southwest tip of the Volcano Trail and you'll spot the Heart Piece on a tiny ledge.

Summit Cave

Dropped by the boss as part of the A Mountainous Mystery Side Quest.

Faron Wetlands (4 Heart Pieces)

Heart Lake Cave

Behind an Armos in a cave north of Heart Lake.

Dark Cave

Inside the dark cave on the way to Blossu's House

Deku Scrub Lockup

Inside the Deku Scrub Lockup, right before you get your Tri Rod back (you can return when you retrieve your Tri Rod).

Hidden Ruins

Dropped by the boss during the Cotton Candy Hunt Side Quest.

Hebra Mountain (4 Heart Pieces)

Icy Lake

In the southwest corner of the icy lake.

Cliff Above Icy Lake

Climb up the wall on the west side of the lake on the east of the mountain to find this piece on a ledge.

Snowball Chasm

Near the top of the mountain in the Snowball section, hop onto a platform on the west side of the area.

Snowball Magic

Reward for completing the Snowball Magic Side Quest.

How many Heart Pieces are there in Echoes of Wisdom?

There are 40 Heart Pieces to collect in Echoes of Wisdom. Every four Heart Pieces grants Zelda an extra Heart, meaning that Zelda can gain an additional 10 Hearts by collecting all of the Heart Pieces.

What are the maximum number of Hearts in Echoes of Wisdom?

Zelda can have up to 20 Hearts of health in Echoes of Wisdom. At the beginning of the game, Zelda starts with 3 Hearts. 7 Hearts come from completing the game's dungeons, while the remaining 10 are form collecting all the Heart Pieces.

