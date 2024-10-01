Acorn Gathering is a fun little side activity you can play during Echoes of Wisdom, and there are plenty of good rewards to pick up too.

As well as saving Hyrule from the rifts, you should make time to gather acorns, because you'll get a Heart Piece, a key item for making Automatons, and plenty of rupees.

We've listed every single Acorn Gathering location in Hyrule below, along with all of the rewards, and a few tips on how to get the best possible times in each location.

All Acorn Gathering Locations

Below, we've listed all five locations where you can play the Acorn Gathering Mini Game.

Outside Hyrule Castle Town

You'll find the Acorn Guy just outside the west wall of Hyrule Castle Town.

Number of acorns: 10 Acorns

Time to beat: 22 seconds

Extra reward: <17 seconds

East Kakariko Village

Just east of Kakariko Village, you'll find the Acorn Guy standing close to the Eternal Forest.

Number of acorns: 10 Acorns

Time to beat: 40 seconds

Extra reward: <25 seconds

West Hyrule Field

In the far west of Hyrule Field, you'll find Acorn Guy on top of a large plateau of dry land, which has a broken wall surrounding it.

Number of acorns: 11 Acorns

Time to beat: 60 seconds

Extra reward: <40 seconds

Jabul Waters

On the east side of Jabul Waters, you'll see a large piece of grassland over the top of a body of water and some pillars. Acorn Guy is on the large platform looking over the water.

Number of acorns: 6 Acorns

Time to beat: 40 seconds

Extra reward: <25 seconds

Northern Sanctuary

Right outside of the Northern Sanctuary, which is north of Hyrule Castle Town. You will need to clear the Stilled Northern Sanctuary Rift before Acorn Guy appears here.

Number of acorns: 11 Acorns

Time to beat: 40 seconds

Extra reward: <25 seconds

All Acorn Gathering Rewards

Here are all of the rewards you are guaranteed to get from the Acorn Gathering mini game.

Acorn Gathering Location Reward (Standard) Rewards (Quicker)

Outside Hyrule Castle Town

20 Rupees

Might Crystal (first clear), Warm Pepper

East Kakariko Village

20 Rupees

Heart Piece (first clear), Refreshing Grapes

West Hyrule Field

20 Rupees

Steel Trap (first clear), Radiant Butter

Jabul Waters

20 Rupees

120 Rupees (first clear), Riverhorse

Northern Sanctuary

20 Rupees

Golden Egg (first clear), Radiant Butter



What is Acorn Gathering?

Acorn Gathering is a mini game in Echoes of Wisdom where you need to collect all of the acorns in a set time limit.

Beating the time will get you a reward, but you can also get another reward by beating an even quicker time. Each game will cost you 10 rupees to play.

Acorn Gathering Tips

Here are a few tips for getting the best times in the Acorn Gathering mini games.

Use Zelda's spin

You don't need to use it constantly, but Zelda's spin can give the princess a little speed buff. the best time to do it is right before and right after picking up an acorn. There's no need to equip any special accessories — just press the R button and you'll spin around (and around).

Equip the Frog Ring

The Frog Ring is one of the best accessories in the game, so you should absolutely equip it for these mini games because it will allow you to jump slightly higher. For the Northern Sanctuary and West Hyrule Field games, the Frog Ring will allow you to jump on and across walls and some platforms without relying on Echoes, saving you vital time.

Equip Zora's Flippers for water

Both the Jabul Waters and the Hyrule Castle Acorn Gathering mini games require you to dive underwater or swim. The Zora's Flippers accessory will allow you to swim faster, saving vital seconds.

Put your best Echoes up front

To make sure you're not shuffling through all of your Echoes, make sure your Most Recent Echoes are ones you'll use — Echoes like the Bed, the Cloud, and the Platboom are all really good. Going through the Echo menu doesn't waste time, but it might throw you out of your rhythm.

Practice

This goes without saying, but if you want every single reward, you'll need to try and get the lowest possible time. That's tricky on a few of these, so you may need to practice over and over. At inly 10 rupees a pop, it's not too hard to get the money back, particularly if you're doing all the Side Quests and exploring Hyrule thoroughly.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.