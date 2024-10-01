Acorn Gathering is a fun little side activity you can play during Echoes of Wisdom, and there are plenty of good rewards to pick up too.
As well as saving Hyrule from the rifts, you should make time to gather acorns, because you'll get a Heart Piece, a key item for making Automatons, and plenty of rupees.
We've listed every single Acorn Gathering location in Hyrule below, along with all of the rewards, and a few tips on how to get the best possible times in each location.
All Acorn Gathering Locations
Below, we've listed all five locations where you can play the Acorn Gathering Mini Game.
Outside Hyrule Castle Town
You'll find the Acorn Guy just outside the west wall of Hyrule Castle Town.
- Number of acorns: 10 Acorns
- Time to beat: 22 seconds
- Extra reward: <17 seconds
East Kakariko Village
Just east of Kakariko Village, you'll find the Acorn Guy standing close to the Eternal Forest.
- Number of acorns: 10 Acorns
- Time to beat: 40 seconds
- Extra reward: <25 seconds
West Hyrule Field
In the far west of Hyrule Field, you'll find Acorn Guy on top of a large plateau of dry land, which has a broken wall surrounding it.
- Number of acorns: 11 Acorns
- Time to beat: 60 seconds
- Extra reward: <40 seconds
Jabul Waters
On the east side of Jabul Waters, you'll see a large piece of grassland over the top of a body of water and some pillars. Acorn Guy is on the large platform looking over the water.
- Number of acorns: 6 Acorns
- Time to beat: 40 seconds
- Extra reward: <25 seconds
Northern Sanctuary
Right outside of the Northern Sanctuary, which is north of Hyrule Castle Town. You will need to clear the Stilled Northern Sanctuary Rift before Acorn Guy appears here.
- Number of acorns: 11 Acorns
- Time to beat: 40 seconds
- Extra reward: <25 seconds
All Acorn Gathering Rewards
Here are all of the rewards you are guaranteed to get from the Acorn Gathering mini game.
|Acorn Gathering Location
|Reward (Standard)
|Rewards (Quicker)
|Outside Hyrule Castle Town
|20 Rupees
|Might Crystal (first clear), Warm Pepper
|East Kakariko Village
|20 Rupees
|Heart Piece (first clear), Refreshing Grapes
|West Hyrule Field
|20 Rupees
|Steel Trap (first clear), Radiant Butter
|Jabul Waters
|20 Rupees
|120 Rupees (first clear), Riverhorse
|Northern Sanctuary
|20 Rupees
|Golden Egg (first clear), Radiant Butter
What is Acorn Gathering?
Acorn Gathering is a mini game in Echoes of Wisdom where you need to collect all of the acorns in a set time limit.
Beating the time will get you a reward, but you can also get another reward by beating an even quicker time. Each game will cost you 10 rupees to play.
Acorn Gathering Tips
Here are a few tips for getting the best times in the Acorn Gathering mini games.
Use Zelda's spin
You don't need to use it constantly, but Zelda's spin can give the princess a little speed buff. the best time to do it is right before and right after picking up an acorn. There's no need to equip any special accessories — just press the R button and you'll spin around (and around).
Equip the Frog Ring
The Frog Ring is one of the best accessories in the game, so you should absolutely equip it for these mini games because it will allow you to jump slightly higher. For the Northern Sanctuary and West Hyrule Field games, the Frog Ring will allow you to jump on and across walls and some platforms without relying on Echoes, saving you vital time.
Equip Zora's Flippers for water
Both the Jabul Waters and the Hyrule Castle Acorn Gathering mini games require you to dive underwater or swim. The Zora's Flippers accessory will allow you to swim faster, saving vital seconds.
Put your best Echoes up front
To make sure you're not shuffling through all of your Echoes, make sure your Most Recent Echoes are ones you'll use — Echoes like the Bed, the Cloud, and the Platboom are all really good. Going through the Echo menu doesn't waste time, but it might throw you out of your rhythm.
Practice
This goes without saying, but if you want every single reward, you'll need to try and get the lowest possible time. That's tricky on a few of these, so you may need to practice over and over. At inly 10 rupees a pop, it's not too hard to get the money back, particularly if you're doing all the Side Quests and exploring Hyrule thoroughly.
That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.
