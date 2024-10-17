With a roster of 22 characters, Super Mario Party Jamboree packs plenty of choice when it comes to picking your favourite Mushroom Kingdom pals to play with.

However, two of these characters, Pauline and Ninji, are initially locked off from use. So, let's very quickly take a look at how to unlock them!

In order to unlock Pauline and Ninji, we first need to take the hot-air balloon from Party Plaza.

Once airborne we can look around at the various games on offer, and if we use our zoom function to search around the hills and other scenery in-between party locations, we can find both these additional characters.

Unlock Pauline

Pauline can be found by zooming in on the small sandy island right to the left of Minigame Bay.

Zoom right in to interact with her and she'll be available to select next time you're playing.

Unlock Ninji

To find Ninji, simply rotate around in the hot-air balloon until you reach the Rhythm Kitchen.

Zoom in on the hills to the right and directly behind here to find Ninji waiting!

As you unlock both characters, you'll also gain access to a bunch of new themed accessories and collectibles to nab from the Plaza. Hooray!

Got a favourite character to play with in Super Mario Party Jamboree? Let us know in the comments!