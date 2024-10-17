Super Mario Party Jamboree is the biggest (and we say best) Mario Party yet. Yep, there's more variety here than in any previous entry in this long-running franchise, and that applies to the new and returning boards in this third Switch entry.

So, let's jump in and take a look at the full board list on offer at Mario's latest soiree, and how to unlock them all!

Super Mario Party Jamboree: How Many Boards Are There?

There are a total of seven boards to play on. Four boards are unlocked and available from the get-go, and a further three are made available as you progress.

Each board has its own quirks, all of which are outlined in the selection of screenshots below.

Make sure to check out a few further tips and tricks in the in-game menu as you select which board you want to play, too!

Mega Wiggler's Tree Party

Wiggler's forest home has napping Piranha Plants to look out for, honey pots where you can earn coins, and you can even take a ride on Wiggler when he wakes up and shuffles around.

Rainbow Galleria

Flash sales on items every 5 turns, Koopa Stamp Stations to earn coins from, and even raffles abound in this sparkling shopping mall.

Goomba Lagoon

A resort built around a huge Goomba-shaped volcano. Who gave planning permission for this?!

We've got shifting tides that open and close paths here, ziplines to cross flooded areas, fishing spots, treasure chests and...well...we won't ruin what happens when the eruptions begin to occur.

Roll 'em Racewa

Stars only appear in the same set spots on this raceway, one in the top lane and the other in the bottom.

There's a Dice Stop to swap out items for coins, Jump Pads that launch you to the other side of the track, and a Swap Machine to mix up shops and jump spots!

Western Land

There's a steam train rolling around this cowboy town, so go ahead and make for the station to grab a ticket.

You can smash your opponents right back to the start of the board if they're on the track as you ride the train, or you could be a little more chilled by having a chat at Wiggler's Milk Saloon.

Mario's Rainbow Castle

Follow a winding cloud path to the top of this board to reach the castle tower.

The central tower has a cloud that you can ride to the castle, grab coins from Toad - but watch out for Imposter Bowser taking his place!

King Bowser's Keep

Now, you'll notice a lack of screens on this one and that's because we don't want to ruin the fun of that sweet final board unlock and reveal! Although, we will say things do get pretty EXPLOSIVE.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: How To Unlock All Boards

You'll need to unlock Western Land, Mario's Rainbow Castle, and King Bowser's Keep before you can play on them.

To do this, simply get busy having fun and playing the game, complete achievements — which can be checked at the Plaza's Data Booth — and make your way through the rankings towards the maximum level of 50.

As you work your way up the game's rewards pass rankings you'll unlock Western Land first, followed by Mario's Rainbow Castle and, finally Bowser's board.

Got a favourite board from the returning classics, or one of the new efforts on offer? Make sure to let us know in the comments?