Update: Just a reminder that this North American sale is wrapping up last thing on Wednesday 3rd January 2024, so there's still time to pick up anything you fancied with a nice discount.

In Europe, Nintendo went and launched a separate New Year 2024 sale that runs until mid-January — we're not sure if Nintendo of America will follow suit, but it's not impossible. (Because this sale didn't wring your wallet bone-dry, right!?) Enjoy!



What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by treating yourself to a few new Switch games, eh?

Well, thankfully, Nintendo of America has made it much easier by launching its 'Hits for the Holidays' sale in North America, knocking significant chunks of the asking price of dozens of great Switch games. It won't be available forever, mind; you've got until January 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT to make the most of the holiday discounts.

With so much to choose from, of course, it can be a tad overwhelming, so that's where we come in. Here, we've highlighted every game from the sale that we've awarded a score of 9/10 or higher, so that you can be confident in purchasing a title of great quality. Keep in mind too that if you're in Europe, we've also got a guide for you fine folks, too - aren't we nice?

Note. We've given sale prices in USD with the percentage discount — commensurate savings can be found on eShops across the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. We'll be updating this guide if new games are added.

If you need to stock up on eShop credit, we've got you covered there too. Be sure to check out our store for all options.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

US

Canada

Okay, let's check out some of the best games available in Nintendo's latest eShop sale...

Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Valve Corporation / Developer: Valve Release Date: 28th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















$6.79 (-66%) It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years since have not diminished their immense impact. To now have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy. If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago. If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.

Undertale (Switch eShop) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: 8-4 Release Date: 18th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 18th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )









$10.04 (-33%) Undertale is a brilliant and smartly-designed game that understands well what makes a good RPG work; so much so that it can upend expectations and deliver something that’s almost a satire of the genre. It’s been a long time since we’ve played a game that manages to surprise so often and in so many unique ways, and even if it doesn’t look like much, Undertale has way more going for it under the surface. Excellently written characters, a genre-bending battle system and a solid soundtrack make this one an easy recommendation, especially to RPG lovers.

Spelunky 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mossmouth / Developer: Mossmouth Release Date: 26th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )













$9.99 (-50%) Spelunky 2 is a masterclass in great roguelite game design, expertly combining crushing difficulty with a steady drip of new secrets and lessons to keep you coming back for more. Some may be put off by the steep challenge—this is certainly a game you have to work for a bit—but putting in the effort is sure to reward you with plenty of thrilling memories. We’d give this game a high recommendation to any fans of roguelites or challenging platformers, and even if that doesn’t describe you, this is still certainly worth a look.

Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Microsoft / Developer: Moon Studios Release Date: 27th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU )







$6.59 (-67%) What we have here is a flawless port of a game which absolutely deserves all of the praise it has received. From start to finish, Ori and the Blind Forest is a real joy to play. Challenging yet never feeling unfair or discouraging, and almost relaxing to control. The mesmerising art style and musical score are the icing on the cake that makes the player actually care about the protagonist and want to keep playing to the game’s conclusion. It was a bit of a surprise to see this game make its way to the Nintendo Switch, but we’re glad that it did. An unmissable experience.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$9.99 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Florence (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Mountains Release Date: 13th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU )











$1.99 (-67%) Florence is an evocation of the beauty, sadness, and hope that comes from any human connection we make in our lives, whether with art, nature, or another person. It's a succinct and incredibly successful exploration of moments you'll recognise from your own life, and the way it mirrors thoughts and feelings through small gameplay mechanics makes it one of the most affecting experiences we've enjoyed on Switch, or any other platform.