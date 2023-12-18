The festive season is finally upon us and Nintendo's European eShops are getting into the spirit of things the only way that they know how — with a festive sale, of course!

This year's Festive Offers sale has brought a sack-full of discounts to European Switches and is now depositing them under the eShop tree. These deals won't be around for long, however, so you only have until 31st December to grab yourself a bargain.

But with so many games seeing a seasonal discount (over 3,000, in fact), how do you know where to start? Well, that's where we come in! Below, we have rounded up every game in Nintendo's Festive Offers sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, so you can quickly spot the cream of the crop.

We have listed all of the following sale prices in GBP with their respective discount, but you can find EUR savings on the respective European eShops.

If you are looking to load up on some eShop credit before you dive in, then we have got you covered there too. You can check out our store for all available options.

Loaded up and ready to go? Let's see the best that the European Festive Offers sale has to offer...

Dave The Diver (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nexon / Developer: MINTROCKET Release Date: 26th Oct 2023 ( USA ) / 25th Oct 2023 ( UK/EU ) £13.58 (-20%) In 2023, a year dominated by titanic, big-budget releases like Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder, Dave The Diver steps up to the plate and knocks the ball clear of the park with a heaving swing. Its charming animations and writing supplement a mechanically dense experience that never stops dangling a new carrot to chase. It rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new. You owe it to yourself to pick up this outstandingly funny, enthralling, and weird gem.



Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (Switch) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: indies zero Release Date: 16th Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 16th Feb 2023 ( UK/EU ) £29.99 (-40%) Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is an utterly addictive, perfectly tuned celebration of all things Final Fantasy. It’s a deceptively simple-looking game that, once you get under the hood, you’ll discover it has teeth and demands practice and patience if you want to unlock everything. It gives back what you put into it, and we’re struggling to put it down even now. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary, and this makes it a must-buy for Final Fantasy fans and rhythm game enthusiasts. How other storied, sprawling game series’ haven’t followed suit with their own rhythm games is baffling when the results can be this magical. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $49.99

Vampire Survivors (Switch eShop) Publisher: Poncle / Developer: Poncle Release Date: 17th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 17th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU ) £3.59 (-10%) Vampire Survivors skyrocketed in popularity in 2022 for good reason. It's one of the best roguelites in recent memory thanks to its gripping gameplay loop and metagame that highjacks your mind. The Switch port only adds more to love with local co-op and updated content. It's so easy to slip into a blissful sense of flow in Vampire Survivors' Castlevania-inspired, comically named levels as its ripping soundtrack and satisfying sound design propel you into the horde that you'll surely lose track of time playing it. It's a good thing that rounds don't usually last more than half an hour.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) £8.54 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Dusk (Switch eShop) Publisher: New Blood Interactive / Developer: New Blood Interactive Release Date: 28th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU ) £8.93 (-40%) Dusk is one hell of an impressive piece of software and possibly the single best Unity port to Switch we've ever seen, sidestepping typical performance problems and delivering a brilliant experience of a brilliant game. It's not as good a game as Quake, but almost nothing is. There's a relatively limited arsenal of weapons — they're all great, but there's no iconic gun here, just your usual pistol, shotty, assault rifle, explosives, et al. We're being churlish with our criticisms here, though — ultimately, Dusk is another absolute cracker in Switch's FPS roster.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Deconstructeam Release Date: 16th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 16th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU ) £12.63 (-20%) The Tarot deckbuilding aspect is present and correct here, but the wide variety of Witches and the way their stories intertwine is where The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood really shines. Every being that you encounter has a purpose in this story, and all the threads twist together to make a truly beautiful tapestry. Being locked down narrative paths without the ability to return might not be for everyone, but it's a moot point when the story is this good — every playthrough will feel like a brand-new experience.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Switch) Publisher: NIS America / Developer: Nihon Falcom Release Date: 14th Mar 2023 ( USA ) / 17th Mar 2023 ( UK/EU ) £25.19 (-30%) The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure takes everything that’s excellent about Zero and runs a marathon with it. It’s one of the best-paced games in the series, with some of the best characters, best music, and easily the best setting. The Crossbell Arc is a hugely compelling two-parter that captures everything that makes the Trails series what it is perfectly, and Azure in particular deftly balances high-stakes drama, political intrigue, and poignant character moments. This is one Switch RPG we won't be feeling blue about anytime soon.

Metro 2033 Redux (Switch eShop) Publisher: Koch Media / Developer: 4A Games Release Date: 28th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU ) £3.19 (-80%) Metro 2033 Redux is a top-class first-person shooter/survival horror game, a breathless experience that's been almost flawlessly ported to Switch by 4A Games. Artyom's desperate, haunting voyage through the irradiated remains of Moscow is every bit as engaging today as it was when it first released back in 2010, and this Redux version benefits massively from overhauled AI, gameplay mechanics and visuals. In terms of first-person shooters or survival horror games on Nintendo's console, this is one of the very best.

Signalis (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Rose-engine Release Date: 27th Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 27th Oct 2022 ( UK/EU ) £11.99 (-30%) Signalis came out of nowhere to provide survival horror fans a near-perfect love letter to the long-running genre. It is at its best when you're darting between enemies, using stealth and patience rather than brute force. While some of the combat encounters felt a little forced, the puzzles are just the right mix of challenging and approachable. The surreal imagery and unique storytelling structure add to the overall polish of a game that is the perfect length for what it is. There have been an awful lot of homages to classic survival horror, but Signalis stands as one of the best. SIGNALIS $29.99

