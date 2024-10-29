We'd love to see this Wii U remaster come to Switch in Deluxe form, and bonus points if it arrived with an optional toggle to switch between the lovely, vibrant bloom lighting of the HD version and the 'flatter' but equally lovely visuals of the GameCube original. We like both, and the ability to swap between each style would be grand.

Switch Port Probability: 6/10 - Same as above, really. The more people who can access this, the better.

ZombiU (Wii U) Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier Release Date: 18th Nov 2012 ( USA ) / 30th Nov 2012 ( UK/EU )

















Ubisoft's launch game was a pleasant surprise, and one of the few games to genuinely make use of the Wii U GamePad in innovative and interesting ways that affected gameplay. Switch Port Probability: 2/10 - ZombiU has already been ported to other non-second-screen-toting platforms, although it failed to generate much interest from gamers the second time around. Frankly, Ubisoft has more important things to be doing on Switch than reviving a sales disappointment from 2012 for the second time. Nah.

Devil's Third (Wii U) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Valhalla Game Studios Release Date: 11th Dec 2015 ( USA ) / 28th Aug 2015 ( UK/EU )

















Nintendo published this game from veteran developer Tomonobu Itagaki's Valhalla Game Studios, and at the time there was a buzz about it - a mature, Wii U exclusive from the mind behind the 3D Ninja Gaiden revival. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bit of a mess and a real missed opportunity. Switch Port Probability: 0.5/10 - In one way, we'd love to see this given more time. The original game had potential but was let down by sloppy execution. It would need such a significant overhaul, though, that it's probably best to leave it be. You can glaze a turkey, but you can't polish a Devil's Third.

Star Fox Guard (Wii U eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 23rd Apr 2016 ( USA ) / 22nd Apr 2016 ( UK/EU )









Star Fox Guard was an underrated little tower defence game in our book — one which uses the Gamepad to turn you into a security guard keeping an eye on CCTV camera feeds. It came bundled with Star Fox Zero as a physical disc, although the fact that it relies on the console's facility for asymmetric gameplay means it's a very unlikely candidate to be thrown a Switch lifeline. Switch Port Probability: 0/10 - Nope. Sorry Slippy, you're on your own this time, son.