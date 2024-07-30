Nintendo of America has unveiled yet another tantalising sale, slashing up to 50% off select multiplayer games in its 'Play Together' sale (some third party titles have much larger discounts, too!).

Kicking off on 29th July 2024 and running until 11th August 2024, you've got heaps of time to take advantage of the discounts and thus spend the remaining summer months kicking back with friends and family for some good ol' fashioned multiplayer fun.

Below, we've collated every game included in the sale (some entries include multiple prices for bundles, DLC, etc). Presented in alphabetical order, feel free to click into each game or the 'review' link to check out our full thoughts on each. Hopefully, this will help you to zone in on something you actually want to buy, because lord knows the eShop itself isn't the easiest storefront to navigate (there are currently 2615 titles listed under the 'Great Deals' section - yikes).

So without further ado, let's see what's on offer with the 'Play Together' sale...

ARMS (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 16th Jun 2017 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2017 ( UK/EU ) $41.99 (-30%) The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players. Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but ARMS also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill. In the scheme of things, ARMS might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information. ARMS $49.89

£44.59

Amazon (UK)

Boomerang Fu (Switch eShop) Publisher: Cranky Watermelon / Developer: Cranky Watermelon Release Date: 13th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU ) $7.49 (-50%) With only three modes to choose from, we wish there was a bit more meat on Boomerang Fu’s bones. The Golden Boomerang mode is a welcome change from the standard Deathmatch, but not one that’s going to keep your attention for long, and unfortunately, there’s no story mode or any semblance of plot. There are plenty of gameplay modifiers to alter how the matches play out, but ultimately, Boomerang Fu’s longevity will largely depend on how often you’re able to play local multiplayer rather than against AI bots. Still, it‘s an adorable, hilarious experience that’s great fun in short bursts.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Take-Two Interactive Release Date: 29th May 2020 ( USA ) $9.89 (-67%) Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more! Bazillions of Guns: Rocket-launching shotguns, enemy-torching revolvers, SMGs that fire lightning rounds, and tons more. Radical Art Style: Traditional rendering combined with hand-drawn textures give Borderlands its iconic style. Intense Vehicular Combat: Behind the wheel, engage in frenetic vehicle-to-vehicle combat. Co-op Frenzy: Online or together on the couch.

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Criterion Games Release Date: 19th Jun 2020 ( USA ) / 19th Jun 2020 ( UK/EU ) $5.99 (-80%) Elements of Burnout Paradise are starting to show their age now, but nobody can argue with the quality of its actual racing action. If you can put up with its various niggles and quirks and don’t mind the high price tag (relative to other systems), it’s easily one of the most entertaining – and certainly one of the fastest – racing games on the Switch. Burnout Paradise Remastered $49.99

£15.99 £13.50

£13.50 Amazon (UK)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Switch eShop) Publisher: StudioMDHR / Developer: StudioMDHR Release Date: 30th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 30th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU ) $6.39 (-20%) Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course is a great little expansion that adds new life to one of the Switch's most entertaining games. It may be a tad on the short side but what's here is absolutely fantastic and it's reasonably priced to take its length into account. If you have the original, this is essential. If you don't, they both are.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 20th Feb 2020 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2020 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) Even so many years after its 2005 debut, Devil May Cry 3 remains one of the very best action games ever made. It may have aged in places, but that turbo-charged, combo-heavy action feels as fresh today as it did back in the mid-noughties. The new Freestyle mode – which lets players swap combat styles on the fly at any point during the action – is a genuinely excellent addition to the package, and the ability to play Bloody Palace in local co-op is the cherry on top of a Switch port that should appeal to anyone interested in sampling the devilish delights of this all-time classic.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch) Publisher: Blizzard / Developer: Blizzard Release Date: 2nd Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) $19.79 (-67%) Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it. It's one of those games which is best played with friends, too, and while you can play online, couch co-op offers a rich experience as you battle demons and collect loot together - three local players can drop-in and join you on your quest. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you. Diablo III: Eternal Collection $39.80

£27.99

Amazon (US)

Don't Starve Together (Switch eShop) Publisher: Klei Entertainment Release Date: 12th Apr 2022 ( USA ) / 12th Apr 2022 ( UK/EU ) $5.09 (-66%) Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition is an extremely meaty and punishing experience that always keeps you on your toes. The open-ended, tough as nails gameplay isn’t for everyone - particularly in its repetition - but it can be quite addictive once things click. A distinct visual style, countless hours of randomised gameplay, and that open-ended nature that favours boldness combine to make this an easy suggestion. If you still haven’t gotten around to playing Don’t Starve, this is one of the best versions you can get.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Arc System Works Release Date: 28th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 28th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU ) $14.39 (-84%) Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console. The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own. Dragon Ball FighterZ $38.97

£35.49 £27.99

£27.99 Amazon (US)

Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 30th Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 30th Jun 2023 ( UK/EU ) $20.99 (-30%) Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly serviceable party game when playing through one of the minigames that offers something new, but those moments are few and far between. The rest of the games are not by any means bad, but they fail to stand out on the already-loaded table of Nintendo party titles. Combine this with the noticeable step-down in quality when playing with fewer people, and we are left thinking that this is a game which will only be brought out in very specific circumstances. It's a perfectly harmless party game, but it doesn't come close to what Nintendo has achieved in the genre in the past. Everybody 1-2 Switch! $29.99

£24.99

Amazon.co.uk