Nintendo of America has unveiled yet another tantalising sale, slashing up to 50% off select multiplayer games in its 'Play Together' sale (some third party titles have much larger discounts, too!).
Kicking off on 29th July 2024 and running until 11th August 2024, you've got heaps of time to take advantage of the discounts and thus spend the remaining summer months kicking back with friends and family for some good ol' fashioned multiplayer fun.
Below, we've collated every game included in the sale (some entries include multiple prices for bundles, DLC, etc). Presented in alphabetical order, feel free to click into each game or the 'review' link to check out our full thoughts on each. Hopefully, this will help you to zone in on something you actually want to buy, because lord knows the eShop itself isn't the easiest storefront to navigate (there are currently 2615 titles listed under the 'Great Deals' section - yikes).
If you need any additional eShop credit, we've got you covered there too - simply head on over to our store via the below tool.
So without further ado, let's see what's on offer with the 'Play Together' sale...
ARMS (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players. Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but ARMS also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill.
In the scheme of things, ARMS might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar.
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch)
$20.99 (-30%)
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is a fun little romp which doesn’t have ideas above its station and presents its brain-teasers in a more lighthearted, rowdier manner than Dr. Kawashima's friendly but sterile style. This isn’t the kind of marriage between gameplay and (for lack of a better term) ‘work’ that you’ll find in Ring Fit Adventure, but it’s a greatly enjoyable and budget-friendly way to keep up the little pitter-patter of grey matter for all ages.
Boomerang Fu (Switch eShop)
$7.49 (-50%)
With only three modes to choose from, we wish there was a bit more meat on Boomerang Fu’s bones. The Golden Boomerang mode is a welcome change from the standard Deathmatch, but not one that’s going to keep your attention for long, and unfortunately, there’s no story mode or any semblance of plot. There are plenty of gameplay modifiers to alter how the matches play out, but ultimately, Boomerang Fu’s longevity will largely depend on how often you’re able to play local multiplayer rather than against AI bots. Still, it‘s an adorable, hilarious experience that’s great fun in short bursts.
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (Switch eShop)
$9.89 (-67%)
Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more! Bazillions of Guns: Rocket-launching shotguns, enemy-torching revolvers, SMGs that fire lightning rounds, and tons more. Radical Art Style: Traditional rendering combined with hand-drawn textures give Borderlands its iconic style. Intense Vehicular Combat: Behind the wheel, engage in frenetic vehicle-to-vehicle combat. Co-op Frenzy: Online or together on the couch.
Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
$5.99 (-80%)
Elements of Burnout Paradise are starting to show their age now, but nobody can argue with the quality of its actual racing action. If you can put up with its various niggles and quirks and don’t mind the high price tag (relative to other systems), it’s easily one of the most entertaining – and certainly one of the fastest – racing games on the Switch.
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch)
$27.99 (-30%)
Compilation games like Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics always have a variety of hits and misses depending on your own personal taste, but there's a wide enough variety of board, card and action games here that you're sure to find a number that will appeal to you. Everything's presented with charm and warmth (terribly-written cutscenes aside) and there's an enormous amount of content on offer, whether you plan on playing solo or with others. The perfect game for if you're stuck indoors with the family? Quite possibly.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Switch)
$13.99 (-65%)
$20.99 (-65%) - Nitros Oxide Edition
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a visually phenomenal upgrade on a PlayStation karting classic, and one that faithfully recreates both its positives (its unique drift boosting system) and its potential irritants (30fps, tricky AI). It does bring a whole new set of issues – mainly lengthy loading times and the fact that playing offline stops you making any progress towards unlocking anything – but while these prevent the game from becoming an absolute must-have, they don’t sour the experience enough to stop us wholeheartedly recommending it regardless.
Cuphead (Switch eShop)
$13.99 (-30%)
$19.43 (-28%) - Bundle w/ Delicious Last Course
Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch. A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!
And the Delicious Last Course is the icing on the cake, too.
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Switch eShop)
$6.39 (-20%)
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course is a great little expansion that adds new life to one of the Switch's most entertaining games. It may be a tad on the short side but what's here is absolutely fantastic and it's reasonably priced to take its length into account. If you have the original, this is essential. If you don't, they both are.
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (Switch)
$9.99 (-75%)
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is a fun action brawler with a wide enough range of difficulty levels to appeal to both younger players and older superhero fans who aren't above watching funny cartoons. Its technical issues and lack of co-op let it down, but what's there is an entertaining game that'll last you a decent time.
Dead By Daylight (Switch)
$11.99 (-60%)
Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape and avoid being caught and killed. The Nintendo Switch version features loads of maps, characters and cosmetics, and a deep progression system to try out. The game creeps onto Nintendo Switch this fall.
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
Even so many years after its 2005 debut, Devil May Cry 3 remains one of the very best action games ever made. It may have aged in places, but that turbo-charged, combo-heavy action feels as fresh today as it did back in the mid-noughties. The new Freestyle mode – which lets players swap combat styles on the fly at any point during the action – is a genuinely excellent addition to the package, and the ability to play Bloody Palace in local co-op is the cherry on top of a Switch port that should appeal to anyone interested in sampling the devilish delights of this all-time classic.
Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch)
$19.79 (-67%)
Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it. It's one of those games which is best played with friends, too, and while you can play online, couch co-op offers a rich experience as you battle demons and collect loot together - three local players can drop-in and join you on your quest. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you.
Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
$27.99 (-30%)
While you could certainly argue that Disney Illusion Island is perhaps more of a Metroidvania than it is a straight-up 2D platformer, we reckon it strikes a wonderful balance between the two genres that it could honestly fall into either category. Its focus on combat-free exploration makes this a great gateway into the genre for younger audiences, and its ability to support up to four players via local co-op means that it's an excellent option for families who want to spend a bit of time with some of the most iconic Disney characters imaginable. You can also hug each other to regain health. What more could you ask for?
Don't Starve Together (Switch eShop)
$5.09 (-66%)
Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition is an extremely meaty and punishing experience that always keeps you on your toes. The open-ended, tough as nails gameplay isn’t for everyone - particularly in its repetition - but it can be quite addictive once things click. A distinct visual style, countless hours of randomised gameplay, and that open-ended nature that favours boldness combine to make this an easy suggestion. If you still haven’t gotten around to playing Don’t Starve, this is one of the best versions you can get.
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch)
$14.39 (-84%)
Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console. The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own.
Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Switch)
$20.99 (-30%)
Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly serviceable party game when playing through one of the minigames that offers something new, but those moments are few and far between. The rest of the games are not by any means bad, but they fail to stand out on the already-loaded table of Nintendo party titles. Combine this with the noticeable step-down in quality when playing with fewer people, and we are left thinking that this is a game which will only be brought out in very specific circumstances. It's a perfectly harmless party game, but it doesn't come close to what Nintendo has achieved in the genre in the past.
Fae Farm (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
A gloriously thoughtful and beautiful farming game that's packed to the brim with details and charm, Fae Farm is unfortunately let down by its lacklustre NPCs and social dynamics. But with the rest of the game being so enticing, we're almost willing to let it slide. A handful of bugs, a bit of a grind, and a sinfully boring spouse can't quite take the shine off this wonderful, whimsical world that's full of things to do and discover.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a thoroughly entertaining mash-up of Musou mayhem, strategy, and relationship-building aspects that should more than satisfy fans of both the franchises involved here. It improves upon its 2017 predecessor in several ways, most notably in providing a far more engaging story featuring a narrative that's ripe for several replays. With impressively solid performance on Switch and an action-packed campaign that'll see you blasting your way through tens of thousands of foes for a good 30 hours in a single playthrough, this is right up there with the very best Warriors titles that developer Omega Force has ever served up.
