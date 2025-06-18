With its next Switch 2 first-party release on the horizon, Nintendo treated us all to a 15-minute deep dive into Donkey Kong Bananza — and it's fair to say that it was a more jam-packed showing than many of us were expecting.

This Bananza blowout featured character reveals, new Kongs, gameplay galore and more musical cameos than you could possibly count on an initial listen. It might sound like a lot, but have no fear, we're on hand to break it all down!

Let's get this Rambi on the road...

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct (June 2025) - The Full Presentation

If you haven't managed to catch it yet (or you just want to watch it again, we won't judge), you can find the full Donkey Kong Bananza Direct presentation below. Okay, maybe we'll watch just one more time.

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Round Up

Now then, let's swing over to the announcements and reveals, starting with a pretty familiar face...

Pauline's Back!

The Korean website might have spoiled the surprise shortly after the game's initial reveal, but we now have the official confirmation that DK's Oddrock companion is, in fact, Pauline. Yes, that Paulne!

Before she was the mayor of New Donk City, it looks like baby Pauline was out on underground adventures with the King of Swing himself. As expected, she's got some serious musical prowess here too.