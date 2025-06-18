Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Round Up
With its next Switch 2 first-party release on the horizon, Nintendo treated us all to a 15-minute deep dive into Donkey Kong Bananza — and it's fair to say that it was a more jam-packed showing than many of us were expecting.

This Bananza blowout featured character reveals, new Kongs, gameplay galore and more musical cameos than you could possibly count on an initial listen. It might sound like a lot, but have no fear, we're on hand to break it all down!

Let's get this Rambi on the road...

Donkey Kong Bananza Direct (June 2025) - The Full Presentation

If you haven't managed to catch it yet (or you just want to watch it again, we won't judge), you can find the full Donkey Kong Bananza Direct presentation below. Okay, maybe we'll watch just one more time.

Now then, let's swing over to the announcements and reveals, starting with a pretty familiar face...

Pauline's Back!

Donkey Kong Bananza - Pauline
Image: Nintendo

The Korean website might have spoiled the surprise shortly after the game's initial reveal, but we now have the official confirmation that DK's Oddrock companion is, in fact, Pauline. Yes, that Paulne!

Before she was the mayor of New Donk City, it looks like baby Pauline was out on underground adventures with the King of Swing himself. As expected, she's got some serious musical prowess here too.

DK's Skills

Donkey Kong Bananza - DK Skills
Image: Nintendo

We got a full rundown of all DK's movement skills, showcasing just how easy (and fun, apparently) it will be to traverse the mysterious underground world. Here's every move we saw, and a little detail about what it involves:

  • Punch - Pretty self-explanatory, really. What can we say? It's a punch
  • Dive Punch - A downward-aimed punch that can help DK dive into softer terrain
  • Roll Forward - Another simple one that can build momentum and be paired with jumps and punches for some high-speed action
  • Hand Slap - Collect objects around DK, or detect nearby collectibles via sonar
  • Tear Off - The go-to move for ripping chunks of earth out of whatever stands in your way
  • Swing - Tear up the terrain and whip it around to take out enemies, objects and just about anything else
  • Chunk Jump - A double-jump that comes from leaping while holding a chunk of earth
  • Throw - You don't need us to explain this one, but you can chuck softer materials at walls to stack them into bridges or other structures. Nice!
  • Turf Surf - It's like Link's Shield Surfing, only on a chunk of rock
  • Make Music - Use Pauline's singing to guide you to your destination

Cranky Kong & Rambi

Donkey Kong Bananza - Cranky Kong
Image: Nintendo

We knew about Cranky's inclusion already, but look! Rambi is there too! It sounds like this pair will be popping up in just about every area on DK's downward descent.

Bananza Transformations

Donkey Kong Bananza - Zebra Bananza
Image: Nintendo

Pay a visit to the Giant Elders, and Pauline can help DK transform into a series of wild power-ups. These Bananza Transformations each come with their own special abilities. Let's check 'em out:

  • Kong Bananza - A high-power transformation for smashing through surroundings with ease
  • Zebra Bananza - Transform into a Zebra to give DK a speed boost
  • Ostrich Bananza - Get some air time with this flying transformation and drop egg bombs on your foes below

All of these transformations will only last for a short time, and can be powered up again by collecting gold chunks to fill your "Bananergy" (yes, really). What's more, you can pair the transformations together to navigate areas however you want.

Void Company

Donkey Kong Bananza - Void Co.
Image: Nintendo

Consider this your formal introduction to the game's big bads: Void Co. This was our first proper look at Grumpy Kong, Poppy Kong and Void Kong, the crew responsible for stealing all of DK's 'nanas before starting the dig downwards.

You'll be taking on this terrible trio in a series of battles before diving down to the next area, so you'd better get acquainted.

Challenge Course Ruins

Donkey Kong Bananza - Kong Bananza
Image: Nintendo

Those up for a challenge can hop down into special 'Challenge Course Ruins', which appear to be scattered around each level. These challenges include time-limited battles, puzzling courses and retro-inspired side-scrolling stages — hello, mine carts!

Skill Points

Collect Banandium Gems to gain Skill Points. You'll be able to use these to increase DK's stats or learn new skills.

Collectibles

Donkey Kong Bananza - Outfits
Image: Nintendo

As the first 3D DK since Donkey Kong 64, we expected there to be a fair few collectibles in this one, and boy were we right! Here's a rundown of everything you'll want to keep an eye out for:

  • Banandium Chips (can be traded for Banandium Gems)
  • Gold (used for purchasing items at the Stuff Shop)
  • Fossils (trade for items at Style Shops)
  • Outfits (all clothes come with their own buffs)
  • Music Discs (yep, that includes the DK Rap)

Eelevators

If you want to travel between layers, you'll need to catch an Eelevator. Yes, it's an Eel. Yes, the fast travel option is called a 'Teeleport'. No, we're not making this up.

Photo Mode

Donkey Kong Bananza - Photo Mode
Image: Nintendo

We've been loving taking in-game snaps in Mario Kart World, and a similar Photo Mode is also coming to Donkey Kong Bananza.

In this mode, you'll be able to pose DK and Pauline, choose facial expressions, frames and filters, and snap up the best primate pics out there. Expect those screenshot galleries to fill up preeety fast.

Co-op

Donkey Kong Bananza - Co-Op
Image: Nintendo

Pass a controller over to a pal, and they can play as Pauline in two-player co-op. The controls look pretty similar to the Mario/Cappy dynamic in Super Mario Odyssey, with DK doing most of the adventuring and Pauline helping to tackle some enemies and pick up collectibles, but we like the addition, nonetheless.

Pauline's attacks can be controlled in Mouse Mode, and you can even share locally to a Switch 1 system using GameShare — how neat!

Difficulty Options

If anything gets too difficult, you can switch the difficulty from Normal to 'Assist Mode'. This mode will point you in the right direction so you don't get lost, halves your damage taken, and more.

DK Artist

Donkey Kong Bananza - DK Art
Image: Nintendo

What if the Super Mario 64 start screen was its own little art game? That's the question asked by Donkey Kong Bananza (probably), and the answer is DK Artist.

Using the Switch 2 Mouse Mode, you can carve chunks of stone into just about anything you please before adding paint, lighting, and a whole host of other effects. We saw models of DK, Bowser and Mario's heads, as well as a bunch of other insanely-detailed items that we're sure we'll never be able to replicate with our limited artistic skills.

amiibo

Donkey Kong Bananza - amiibo
Image: Nintendo

A special Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo will be launching alongside the game on 17th July. This one shows DK and Pauline in a dynamic punching pose, and can be used to unlock Pauline's in-game 'Diva Dress' when scanned.

What's more, you will be able to scan any amiibo from the Donkey Kong range to summon explosive K.O.N.G. tiles, or any wider amiibo to land you helpful terrain spheres.

Reaction & Poll

Donkey Kong Bananza
Image: Nintendo

Gosh, well that was quite the showcase, no? We at Nintendo Life are feeling pretty pumped about the game after all that new info, but what about you? You can let us know what you made of the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct in the following poll.

