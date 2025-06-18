Nintendo has revealed amiibo functionality in the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza, including an all-new Donkey Kong & Pauline figure that's coming out alongside the game on 17th July.

The DK Bananza Direct detailed various costumes you can put on DK and the freshly-revealed (but rumoured) Pauline which give each character various perks as well as a glow-up. Scanning the new amiibo will unlock Pauline's Diva Dress (increasing the likelihood of discs appearing after defeating enemies). [Update: Nintendo's press materials contain a line saying that the amiibo "allows you to unlock Pauline’s in-game Diva Dress early", indicating that the dress is not exclusive and will be available if you don't own the amiibo.]

As well as previous DK series amiibo unlocking golden Kong tiles "with explosive power", and every other released amiibo is also compatible - scanning them appears to unlock different types of elemental spheres to throw at the environment, enemies, or whatever else you care to lob them at.

This is the first DK amiibo following his redesign for Mario Kart World and this game. Like the look of it? Let us know below.