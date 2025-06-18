Nintendo hit us with a bunch of Donkey Kong Bananza info in that Direct, and one of the features that we're the most excited to see get the ol' confirmation is two-player co-op!
Oddrock is out and Pauline is in (who could have seen that coming?), and you can bring a friend along to play as her. Much like Super Mario Odyssey's co-op options, Bananza will let you sling a remote to somebody else, letting them fire off attacks and pick up collectibles — of which there appear to be hundreds — while you get to all the DK action.
Pauline's vocal blasts can be controlled by the Joy-Con 2's Mouse Mode, to give your aiming some much-needed precision.
Oh and yes, you read that headline correctly. Bananza will support GameShare so you can play with a pal on another system, even if that other system is a Switch 1! Of course, this will only work in Local GameShare (you'll have to both have a Switch 2 if you want to do it online), but it's a cool feature nonetheless. Talk about sharing the love, eh?
It might not be the most interactive co-op experience out there, but as anyone who has played Odyssey with a little one in tow knows, these two-player playthroughs can be some of the most memorable.
What do you make of Donkey Kong Bananza's two-player options? (Game)Share your thoughts in the comments.
It works online too with GameChat GameShare.
Well nintendo leaked pauline themselves :/
I went from lukewarm enthusiasm to being completely sold on Bananza. It’s much deeper than I expected. It’s Odyssey with a dash of an old school collect-a-thon and even a nod to BOTW with similar challenge hunting like the shrines.
"Sling a remote"? Are we back in the ol' Wii-era? 😅
Not surprised there's going to be 2 player co-op. I'll be checking out this game for sure.
It's the kind of co-op seen also in previous Mario games (which isn't necessarily a bad thing mind you even though it might not be your cup of tea personally), but I really appreciate it being focused on Mouse Mode - fantastic that it will work through GameShare, too!
Loved the Pauline reveal! Makes perfect sense. She was in the original DK and Odyssey after all. People were expecting Kremlings but i won't mind if they're not there. I suddenly feel like playing Mario kart world as Pauline now.
Definitely getting this game!
I save money and get the digital version as I know I'm never going to want to sell it. Speaking of which 10/10 sold i want this day one
This will be perfect to play with my daughter! She’s been getting into Zelda with the Wind Waker too
This one looks like a winner. It really felt like Nintendo was holding back some information and I'm almost 100% certain the Odyssey team made this.
Looks more involved and less shoehorned in than Odyssey's multiplayer.
And it's reasons like this why I didn't give up my Switch 1. GameShare is easily the best feature of the console Nintendo is not talking about
@IronMan30 it's not even up for debate anymore, this was ONE HUNDREDETH OF A PERCENT a Nintendo EPD 8 production.
@N00BiSH 0.0001% ?
Gameshare... man... Nintendo, you REALLY need to highlight this feature more. It's a literally game changer for your current Switch 1 install base on advertising and selling Switch 2's.
Taking the "playing a friends game on multiplayer round a mates house" to "do this anywhere over Switch 2 and Switch 1 is the smartest feature no one knows much about right now.
...also needs adding to Mario Kart World... anytime now Big N... XD
@ParsnipHero They just threw that one in. absolutely crazy.
@N00BiSH yeah, I agree. It basically looked like DK Odyssey. Which is a major compliment, fwiw.
Nice I can be Pauline and wife can be DK
The game looks absolutely superb. It's like the Odyssey team were tasked with making their biggest, most ambitious game yet.
With the Odyssey team working on this, I wonder if that means the next 3D Mario is being developed by a different team? A new direction for 3D Mario perhaps?
@OorWullie I hope so. Odyssey looked and played wonderfully, but I found it a bit lacking compared to some of the other 3D outings. Maybe if Odyssey had been a different character, like DK, I'd have enjoyed it more.
The Mario 3D series does need to move in a new direction overall though, I think.
Why does DK look orange
@OorWullie if the rumors are true, then they're probably splitting the EPD team into two groups: one for the plumber and another for the ape.
I like the support for switch 1 gameshare and hope it becomes standard for nintendo's switch 2 co-op games going forward. my switch lite can become a companion screen for the switch 2
At this point? My wife and I could not be more pumped for this release.
Really wish they would stop calling these cheesy add-ons co-op. Co-op means equal to me. Can you imagine if the multi-player in MKW was 1 person races and the other person stands there at the start of the race and waves the flag. That's what this is, flag waving.
Take the Co-op off the button and call it "Player 2 Assist". Or just "Player 2". Cooperative shouldn't mean 1 player does 95% of the work and the other does 5%. It doesn't have to be 50-50, player 2 almost always has to sit out the first level or so,,like in Luigis Mansion 3, or just help fight, so 60-40 even 70-30 is fine. But this isn't playing anything, it's just assisting. May be fine for a little kid, but it's not co-op.
I guess it's better than nothing, but I'm sure I'm not the only person watching that video seeing Co-op only to be disappointed.😩
@OorWullie Super Mario Galaxy 3 ?! lol
@rjejr You are not alone... but...
To me, this and Odyssey's co-op feel like a case of "Creating a great full co-op game that also works well as single-player is tough, so let's just involve the second player in the game somewhat, rather than having them simply watch someone else play."
@rjejr they are Co-op. But they aren’t aimed at you. They are nice little add-ons that let younger players get into games with their older siblings/parents without getting frustrated with the game/frustrating the other person. Also, couples where one likes the look of the game, but maybe struggles playing. I like them as a way of helping these kind of people get into games, and they do no harm to me being there.
Just tried some gameshare co-op with my 6yo cousin. So grateful to not need two copies to keep him distracted. I really really hope more developers support GameShare for existing Switch titles! I love all the social functions of Switch 2. GameChat is great!
Considering how heavy this game is looking this is very impressive. I hope there's enough latency for it to work.
