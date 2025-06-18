Nintendo hit us with a bunch of Donkey Kong Bananza info in that Direct, and one of the features that we're the most excited to see get the ol' confirmation is two-player co-op!

Oddrock is out and Pauline is in (who could have seen that coming?), and you can bring a friend along to play as her. Much like Super Mario Odyssey's co-op options, Bananza will let you sling a remote to somebody else, letting them fire off attacks and pick up collectibles — of which there appear to be hundreds — while you get to all the DK action.

Pauline's vocal blasts can be controlled by the Joy-Con 2's Mouse Mode, to give your aiming some much-needed precision.

Oh and yes, you read that headline correctly. Bananza will support GameShare so you can play with a pal on another system, even if that other system is a Switch 1! Of course, this will only work in Local GameShare (you'll have to both have a Switch 2 if you want to do it online), but it's a cool feature nonetheless. Talk about sharing the love, eh?

It might not be the most interactive co-op experience out there, but as anyone who has played Odyssey with a little one in tow knows, these two-player playthroughs can be some of the most memorable.

What do you make of Donkey Kong Bananza's two-player options? (Game)Share your thoughts in the comments.