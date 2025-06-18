The Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct has confirmed the worst-kept secret about the upcoming platformer — Odd Rock, the purple rock that DK carries around with him, isn't a rock, it's Pauline!

In Donkey Kong Bananza, Pauline is a talented singer who wants to reach the Planet's Core to make her dreams come true.

Her singing voice is an important part of the game, and not just the story, as Pauline can use it to unseal certain items, as well as help guide players to their next location. You can also dress her up, too, which is absolutely adorable.

Pauline's appearance in the game was leaked back in April 2025 thanks to key art shared on the official Nintendo Korea website. It was taken down soon after, but if you saw it, the surprise was spoiled.

Are you excited to see Pauline in Donkey Kong Bananza? Let us know in the comments.