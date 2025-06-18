Update [ ]:

Seems like Grant Kirkhope is pretty happy about the news, too!

Is the DK Rap back .. again🤣 — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T15:00:12.284Z

Original Story: We shouldn't be surprised that Donkey Kong Bananza is stuffed full of musical references. After all, if you're playing Mario Kart World right now, you know Nintendo is going all-in on its musical history right now (it has always, but right now, we're eating). We heard many a classic DK track during the Direct, but one in particular stood out to us.

Yes, yes, it's the DK Rap folks. Originally composed by Rare's Grant Kirkhope for Donkey Kong 64, it's made numerous appearances throughout Donkey Kong's life, including Super Smash Bros. Melee and beyond, and it's back once again in Bananza.

You'll hear it at around 13 minutes in, when the Direct is covering the music player. The beat is unmistakable, but if you're still unsure, you'll here that classic "D.K. Donkey. Kong" shortly after.

Interestingly, on the music player, the song might be titled 'Getaway', so it may be a remix of some kind, and we've just heard a little snippet? It could also just be a totally different track, and the DK Rap is playing on top. We'll have to wait and see.

While we've heard a few original songs, including that lovely new vocal theme, and some Donkey Kong Country arrangements, but we can't wait to see what else we'll hear in game.

While Bananza seems to be stuffed full of homages, there's tons of new stuff to be excited about, too, including a new amiibo, co-op (with GameShare), some new Kongs, and transformations.

Are you happy to hear the DK Rap? Perform for us in the comments.