Nintendo's recent Donkey Kong Bananza Direct shed a load of light on the upcoming platformer, and one of the coolest new additions is undoubtedly DK Artist.

Channeling some serious Super Mario 64 energy (in which you could mess around with a 3D model of Mario in the title screen), this mode lets you paint and distort sculptures to your heart's desire, and includes familiar characters like Mario and Bowser. Using the Switch 2's mouse capabilities, you can paint directly onto your sculpture, chip away at it, or even add new elements entirely.

You can change the lighting or add some rad banana effects to make your designs shine even more. Honestly, it looks really cool, and it's the sort of thing we could see ourselves losing hours of time too; particularly if more base designs get added as DLC later down the road.

The Direct also revealed that Pauline will play a critical role in Donkey Kong Bananza, with co-op multiplayer allowing an extra player to use her remarkable singing prowess to attack enemies and chip away at the environment.