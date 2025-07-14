If you’ve ever slung your Switch (2) in a backpack before heading out, you’ll know the creeping worry that comes with every jostle and knock. The Nintendo Switch 2 might be sturdier than it looks, but it’s still a pricey bit of kit with a big, beautiful screen that deserves looking after.

Whether you’re commuting, heading to a friend’s place for a Mario Kart night, or just want to keep things safe between sessions, a decent protective case is an essential bit of gear.

There are loads out there, from slimline options that slide neatly into a bag to more rugged cases built to take a beating, and we’ve rounded up the very best of them for your consideration.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Official Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case

The official Nintendo Switch 2 carry case is a sleek, no-nonsense option that does exactly what it needs to. It’s a snug, form-fitting case with a durable outer shell and a soft, felt-lined interior to keep the console scratch-free. There’s space inside for a few game cards, and it even comes bundled with a screen protector for added peace of mind.

It’s slim enough to slide into a backpack without adding bulk, yet sturdy enough to handle the usual knocks and bumps of travel. If you’re after something simple, official and well-built, this is a solid pick.

As an alternative, the official All-In-One Carrying Case is a much roomier option designed for players who like to take the whole setup with them. Inside, there’s space not just for the Switch 2 itself, but also the TV dock, a Pro Controller, power supply, HDMI and USB-C cables, and up to six game cards.

Everything fits into its own dedicated compartment, keeping your gear organised and protected. It’s not one for light packing, but for longer trips or proper gaming sessions away from home, it’s a no-fuss, all-in solution that carries the lot with confidence.