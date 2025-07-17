Sometimes simplicity is key, and when such simplicity is available for a decent price ($36.99 on Amazon at the moment), that’s an even sweeter peach to sink your teeth into. Don’t bite the tomtoc FancyCase G05, mind you, although in all likelihood you wouldn’t do any damage to the console inside.

Yes, it might look simple from the outside (and it is), but this little case is well worth a look if you want to keep your Switch 2 console safe. The first thing you’ll notice is that this is a slim case. There’s very little wasted space at all, and when a gap is present, it’s for a good reason. There are even raised areas in the top in which your Joy-Con sticks can safely nestle themselves.

The exterior of the case is reasonably hard. I mean, it’s got a little bit of give to it, but in all honesty that’s not a bad thing, as it should help absorb any impact force from when you inevitably drop your console whilst waiting at the bus stop. Butterfingers.

There’s a handle at the top as well, which can double as a wrist strap should you want to use it. We’re not entirely sure why you would, but I suppose if it’s strapped to you directly you’re less likely to drop it whilst waiting at the bus stop.

Inside, the plush, velvet-like lining provides a nice little bit of cushioning for your device, including an extra bit of padding to make sure your shoulder buttons have adequate clearance, and the classic flap that folds over the screen also homes some elasticated slots in which you can store your games.

As a small bonus, mine even came with a few little dummy cards made of… well, card, that say ‘Name’ and ‘Contact’ on each side. Keep one of these in your case and should you lose it, whoever finds it should be able to get in touch with you. Assuming they’re honest, naturally.

All things considered, there’s not much to say about this case, but that’s a good thing. There’s nothing exceptional about it, but it gets the fundamentals absolutely bang-on. It’s the functional option, and that is no bad thing.

Super slim, with no wasted space

Clever and considerate design

Game card storage is always a plus

There's nothing all that special about it

Great 8/10

