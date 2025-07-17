Sometimes simplicity is key, and when such simplicity is available for a decent price ($36.99 on Amazon at the moment), that’s an even sweeter peach to sink your teeth into. Don’t bite the tomtoc FancyCase G05, mind you, although in all likelihood you wouldn’t do any damage to the console inside.
Yes, it might look simple from the outside (and it is), but this little case is well worth a look if you want to keep your Switch 2 console safe. The first thing you’ll notice is that this is a slim case. There’s very little wasted space at all, and when a gap is present, it’s for a good reason. There are even raised areas in the top in which your Joy-Con sticks can safely nestle themselves.
The exterior of the case is reasonably hard. I mean, it’s got a little bit of give to it, but in all honesty that’s not a bad thing, as it should help absorb any impact force from when you inevitably drop your console whilst waiting at the bus stop. Butterfingers.
There’s a handle at the top as well, which can double as a wrist strap should you want to use it. We’re not entirely sure why you would, but I suppose if it’s strapped to you directly you’re less likely to drop it whilst waiting at the bus stop.
Inside, the plush, velvet-like lining provides a nice little bit of cushioning for your device, including an extra bit of padding to make sure your shoulder buttons have adequate clearance, and the classic flap that folds over the screen also homes some elasticated slots in which you can store your games.
As a small bonus, mine even came with a few little dummy cards made of… well, card, that say ‘Name’ and ‘Contact’ on each side. Keep one of these in your case and should you lose it, whoever finds it should be able to get in touch with you. Assuming they’re honest, naturally.
All things considered, there’s not much to say about this case, but that’s a good thing. There’s nothing exceptional about it, but it gets the fundamentals absolutely bang-on. It’s the functional option, and that is no bad thing.
The sample used in this review was provided by the manufacturer.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
The black version has little coloured TomToc lettering which looks very reminiscent of Mario Odyssey or just Mario in general, so THAT's your one tiny special thing which makes it (IMO) slightly nicer than all the other similar cases out there. Now you can up that to 9/10!
I've had a very similar Tomtoc case for my Switch Lite for 5+ years now and it's terrific. Has held up wonderfully and it's a really nice heather grey that doesn't look kiddy, unlike so many cases.
Good cases, can chuck them in a bag with no worries.
Have had 3 of them now, all great.
Highly recommended.
Best Switch 2 case hands down. Been using their Switch case for years now. Very protective and very compact. Highly recommended. Every product of theirs that I’ve used - Switch 1 & 2 cases, laptop cases, iPad cases - have been well designed and manufactured. They just make good products.
Tomtoc always makes some good products in my opinion. Their sling bags for the original Switch are pretty sturdy and affordable. This case looks great and seems to do the job well
Are they out of their f#*%^+g minds? $36 for this case? The prices for like 80% of available Switch 2 cases is absolutely ridiculous. Save yourself the money and order this for $19.99 if you just want a slim, protective, basic case.
Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/powera-slim-case-for-nintendo-switch-2-dark-heather-grey/6630615?sb_share_source=PDP
Amazon:
https://a.co/d/d7zzjyN
I'm interested. As long as my sticks do not get bumped, or bumped due to the system sliding in the case, then it's a winner for me.
What good is a Switch (either 1 or 2) case
if there's no room for a charger?
@k8sMum Personal opinion, if you're leaving for the day and know you only have an hour or two of away playtime, you don't need to take a charger. Second, if you're throwing it in a bag to say take on vacation, you're not really worried about your charger getting ruined in said bag. It's to protect things like screens and joysticks of which chargers have non. That's how I use Switch cases at least.
