Mega Man is having a heck of a week — just a few days after Capcom revealed that the Blue Bomber will be getting a brand new game in 2027, we've also got a release date for Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection (thanks, Gematsu!).
Launching on Switch on 27th March 2026, Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection brings together seven DS Mega Man RPGs in one package that includes an art gallery, music, and other quality-of-life features.
PlayStation UK briefly shared a new trailer for the upcoming collection, though it's currently unavailable at the time of writing — perhaps they jumped the gun a little soon? Still, we have these clips:
The game was rated for Switch just last month, so the release date reveal shouldn't be too surprising. And, for a reminder, here are the seven games included in the collection:
- Mega Man Star Force Leo
- Mega Man Star Force Dragon
- Mega Man Star Force Pegasus
- Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja
- Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian
- Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace
- Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker
Are you looking forward to Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection? Let us know in the comments.