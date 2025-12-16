Mega Man is having a heck of a week — just a few days after Capcom revealed that the Blue Bomber will be getting a brand new game in 2027, we've also got a release date for Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection (thanks, Gematsu!).

Launching on Switch on 27th March 2026, Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection brings together seven DS Mega Man RPGs in one package that includes an art gallery, music, and other quality-of-life features.

PlayStation UK briefly shared a new trailer for the upcoming collection, though it's currently unavailable at the time of writing — perhaps they jumped the gun a little soon? Still, we have these clips:

The game was rated for Switch just last month, so the release date reveal shouldn't be too surprising. And, for a reminder, here are the seven games included in the collection:

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

Are you looking forward to Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection? Let us know in the comments.