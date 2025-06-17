We've already had a look at Nintendo's official Switch 2 carry case and scored it a super solid 8/10, commenting that it had too few cart spaces (at just six), but was nevertheless a compact and good-looking case for the money.

Now it's the turn of Skull & Co., or 'Savage Raven' as the company has now rebranded, with the Switch 2 EDC Carry Case. I'll be honest, it makes me feel a little bit like I should really be dressing up as The Crow when I'm out and about with my console rocking a name like that on its little protective jacket, but hey, this is actually a very strong alternative to Nintendo's rather less street-wise offering. It also has two more cart spaces than that case. Upgrade unlocked!

You'll likely already be familiar with Skull & Co. as they've become quite a big player on the accessory scene over the past few years. Indeed, we've previously reviewed the Switch OLED NeoGrip, and I own a few other bits and pieces besides this case (which, for transparency, I bought with my own money in the run-up to the Switch 2 launch. Yes, I got a little excited. What of it?) So, as an owner of a few other items from the accessory-maker-formerly-known-as-Skull & Co., I can tell you that this outfit makes some quality gear, and the story is no different here.

From the moment you pull this case from its packaging, you can feel the quality. This is a rugged offering in comparison to Nintendo's choice of smooth finish, and the black colour I've plumped for is understated (there are also 'multi-camo' and denim versions, if you prefer), which suits the impressively slim profile. Before I'd even gotten my Switch 2, this was actually the first time I realised just how slim the new console was going to be. It's ridiculous, and it helps the case tuck very easily into my rather small laptop bag, so it's good to go in terms of portability.

The case has two sturdy zips replete with nice little rubber logos, and a useful handle for when I want to carry it like I'm heading to a video gamer power meeting in the 1980s. The shell is composed of a tough 'Hardshell' material and the cover is water-resistant, too, something Nintendo's case does not have in its favour.

As I've already mentioned, it's wonderfully slim in profile, following the contours of the console closely, and making for a snug fit that importantly still has room enough for a console with its protective casing on. Nice work, folks! There is nothing more gutting than realising your shell has to come off every time. I've been in that war. I've felt that pain.

Inside, you're treated to a delightful velvet finish. Now, I'm not usually one for velvet at all, certainly not in its crushed variant, but here it's made for a surprisingly nice interior. It's soft, it feels luxurious, and your new console will undoubtedly love you forever, having been given such a comfortable and well-protected place to sleep.

More importantly, and perhaps of even more interest to you, dear reader, than how soft I find velvet in general, is the jazzy yellow strap which makes it nice and easy to lift the console out of its resting spot without resorting to pulling on the Joy-Con. You should note, too, that this case has got two extra spaces for game carts over the six found on the official Nintendo case alongside a nice little stretchy pocket, which could easily hold a further two carts if you don't mind pushing them in there.

Price-wise, in the UK you're looking at a £22.99 price tag (in the US it's $29.99 but varying from $19.99 to around the $23 mark at the time of writing), which means it's just £2 more expensive than Nintendo's offering over here. Easily worth the extra, in my humble opinion, considering you get those two extra cart spaces.

Now, you do get a free screen protector bundled in with the Nintendo case, but to even things up Savage Raven has included a very nice cloth emblazoned with the Savage Raven logo, which I vastly prefer to a free screen-protector as I use these types of cloths to clean my glasses when I'm playing, so bonus brownie points to whoever made that decision as I've never had cleaner specta...I mean Switch 2 screens.

There is a bigger version of this particular case available, too, just as Nintendo has provided a bigger version of their own, and that 'MaxCarry' variant includes a further four slots for game carts, up to a total of 12, plus a pouch for cables and accessories, pushing the price up to a still-fairly-reasonable £27.99 (or whatever that translates to where you are).

Overall, I'm more than happy with what I've got for just a few quid extra over Nintendo's case here. I prefer the duller/smarter finish over the shininess of the Big N's effort, and it helps that we've got a useful strap, extra spaces for carts. This case is water-resistant and can fit a Switch 2 console with a protective case or grip on. I'm also a fan of the use of colour inside this case as, alongside the velvet finish, it gives it a real premium look and feel when you crack it open for game time.

Compact, water-resistant, rugged finish

Comes with a very handy microfibre cloth

Eight carts spaces, with extra space in the pocket More colours in the range would be welcome



'Savage Raven' sounds like a terrible '90s goth band, in a good way (bad)