Poncle has just released a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming Vampire Survivors spin-off, *deep breath* Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, which is coming out some time in 2026.

And it probably should come with a health warning, because the chaotic blobber-inspired (that's a term used to describe a number of first-person RPGs from the '80, broadly) dungeon crawling rogue-lite is going to be a huge time sink, just like Vampire Survivors.

Anyway, Vampire Crawlers will introduce your vampire hunting friends to turn-based combat, brand new abilities, new ways to use existing abilities, and... digging?

We've also got a sneak peak at some familiar locations, a museum, and other buildings that you'll likely need to use to progress. And yet somehow, it all seems to come together with that same moreish Vampire Survivors flair.

More details will be coming soon on the game, but for now, we just want to know when to take some time off work to sink our teeth into the game.

Are you looking forward to Vampire Crawlers? Survive in the comments and let us know.