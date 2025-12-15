Surprise, folks! Larian Studios has dropped a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for Divinity: Original Sin 2. Oh, and it's out right now, and if you already own the game on Switch 1, you can upgrade for free.

It's $49.99 / £44.99 (or your regional equivalent) on Switch 2. However, if you buy the Switch 1 version and then grab the free upgrade pack, it'll only cost you $24.99 / £22.49 until 7th January 2026. So save some pennies and grab the Switch 1 version!

Larian, clearly riding on a high after its showcase for a new Divinity game at The Game Awards last week, are treating fans to a sparkly version of the critically-acclaimed CRPG. We don't know what the Switch 2 Edition adds to the experience besides higher resolutions and a better frame rate; can we hope for Mouse Mode?

Here's a little flavour text about the game, just in case you missed out on this pre-Baldur's Gate 3 classic:

From the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3, experience the world of Divinity in this epic adventure where your choices shape fate itself. The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. Choose your role in a BAFTA-winning story, and explore a world that reacts to who you are, and the choices you make. With five races to choose from, and an adventure playable solo or as a party of up to four, lay waste to an oppressive order in a world afraid of magic. Become the God the world so desperately needs. Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition is the most complete version of the best-selling, Metacritic Must-Play RPG.

The game was already brilliant on Switch, so we're excited to dive in and lose another hundred hours to this behemoth.

Will you be grabbing Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition? Let us know in the comments.