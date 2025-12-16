Following the latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube app (which added Wario World), users are reporting "greatly reduced" input lag for The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

According to a post on Reddit from user ChrisCube64, the reduced input lag has now made the game "actually playable". The original post reported lag of around 14 frames, but a follow-up comment noted that the speed running community timed the input lag at 6 frames. The update has now reportedly reduced this down to around 4 or 5 frames.

Still not perfect, then, but any improvement is a win. Other users are reporting reduced input lag for other titles on the GameCube app, but it seems the most notable improvement is on The Wind Waker. We've reached out to Nintendo to hopefully obtain official confirmation, and we'll update this article in due course.

The GameCube app now boasts a total of seven playable games, including the aforementioned Wind Waker and Wario World, along with F-Zero GX, Luigi's Mansion, Chibi-Robo, Super Mario Strikers, and SoulCalibur II. More are on the way in the future, including the likes of Super Mario Sunshine and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance.