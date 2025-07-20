"It’s what Indiana Jones would carry his Switch 2 around in." - Jim Norman, 2025

He’s not wrong, though. The Magnetic Case for the Switch 2 from WaterField Designs looks like something straight out of Raider of the Lost Ark. It’s a simple, but effortlessly timeless-looking design, and should anyone see you out and about with it, we doubt they’d ever assume you were going to be spending your lunch hour shooting chromed-up Cyberpsychos on the streets of Night City.

This case is about as basic as it gets in many ways, not least of which is the mechanism that allows you to crack open the sweet, creamy yolk (read: Nintendo Switch 2 console) within.

As its name suggests, there are no zips, no clasps, nothing here. To open it, you simply pull it apart with some force. Not loads, but also not so little that it’s going to be spilling your albumen (read: Joy-Con 2 controller) onto the pavement of Piccadilly Square.

And once you do pull it apart, you’ll be met with a whole lot of nothing, if I’m honest. Just an opening for a pouch that holds the console in place, and two soft pads that help cushion the console and provide an extra bit of support. Those pads are not just pads though, they’re also small pockets that you can slip whatever you want into, although we would recommend you only store slim, non-bulky items to prevent putting undue pressure points on your console.

That is all this case has to offer, but frankly, for me, that’s all it needs. It’s a gorgeous, all-leather sleeper case that betrays nothing of what’s inside, and the magnetic sealing mechanism is just perfectly balanced to keep things secure, but easy to access.

I’m not one for packing masses and masses if I can avoid it, and this case does everything I need it to. I’m using every feature that it offers, and I don’t need anything more. If you wanted more, WaterField also do the CitySlicker for the Switch 2 as well, which could be more what you’re after.

If leather’s not your bag (ha) for whatever reason, you can also get this case in waxed canvas and ballistic nylon. Not as pretty or hardwearing in my eyes, but it’s always great to see animal product-free options available. You’ll even save a few quid, too ($89 compared to $119 for the leather ones).

Simple, but supremely well made

If all you need is simple, this is all you need

Beautiful and high-quality material throughout

The magnetic sealing mechanism is perfectly tuned It's not cheap

Excellent 9/10

Waterfield's Magnetic Case for Switch 2 is priced at $119 and produced in batches that you can pre-order from their website. The sample used in this review was provided by the manufacturer.