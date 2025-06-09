When you've got a shiny new handheld like the Switch 2, getting a good carry case is of the utmost importance. However, not all carry cases are created equal; some are fine when it comes to providing a modicum of protection on the move, while others are built with a little more robustness. I'm pleased to report that Genki's Sleeper Case ($42.99 / £36) is definitely in the latter camp and perhaps represents one of the best Switch 2 cases on the market right now.

The first thing that struck me when I removed the Sleeper Case from its packaging was just how sturdy it felt. According to Genki, the case is constructed with "materials trusted in motorsport gear", and it certainly feels that way.

The case has surprisingly little flex when completely closed and is apparently "crush-proof", according to the manufacturer. Genki says it's "virtually indestructible" and that it has even taken hammers to the case to test its strength, although it advises against customers trying the same thing. I wasn't going to try, to be honest, but I can certainly believe the Sleeper Case is capable of withstanding some severe punishment.

What makes this case remarkable is that, despite its robust nature, the external wool coating feels pretty welcoming. This material is apparently specially treated to resist water, stains, and abrasions. It looks great, in my opinion, and certainly stands out from your typical Switch 2 case. On the back, there's an elasticated strip that you can fit your fingers through, giving you additional grip when you're carrying the case around.

The ability to resist water extends to the "incognito" zipper, which, when fully closed, is almost impossible to see. There's a tradeoff here, however; the zipper system is quite tight and often difficult to close. This way well ease up over time, but it takes a fair bit of effort to engage it fully.

Inside the case, your Switch 2 console is presented with a reasonably snug fit. It's not as tight as some other cases, and there's a little room for movement because the case is designed to accept your Switch 2 with the Attack Vector modular case installed (however, you can only use the smallest 'feather' grips with this case; the other two grips are too wide to fit).

The screen is protected by a flap which doubles as a holder for a whopping 18 Game Cards (Nintendo's official case can only hold six). It's brilliant to have that amount of game storage built into the case as it means I don't have to take additional Game Card holders on the road with me. But it also makes me somewhat worried about misplacing or losing the Sleeper Case when I'm out and about, as that's a lot of monetary value at risk.

All things considered, though, the Genki Sleeper Case is one of the best options on the market when it comes to Switch 2 storage and transport. It's smart, rugged and has plenty of space for games inside, making it a fantastic alternative to Nintendo's official offering.

Incredibly solid design

Wool coating is lovely

Space for 18 Game Cards inside

Looks great Zipper is tricky to close

If you're not using the Attack Vector case, the fit isn't as snug as it could be